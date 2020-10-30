The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 30 Oct 2020 HC directs govt to c ...
Nation, In Other News

HC directs govt to clear its stand on media trials

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 30, 2020, 11:56 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2020, 11:59 am IST
The bench was hearing PILs filed by some former IPS officers of Mumbai police seeking restrictions on media trials in SSR death case
Sushant Singh Rajput (Image: instagram)
 Sushant Singh Rajput (Image: instagram)

Mumbai, Oct. 29 : The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Union government to clarify whether excessive reportage by the press on an ongoing investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) case amounted to interference in the administration of justice under the Contempt of Courts Act. The court also asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) why it should not frame guidelines on media coverage of sensitive criminal cases.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G.S. Kulkarni was hearing PILs filed by some former IPS officers of Mumbai police and activists seeking restrictions should be imposed on media trials in SSR death case. PILs also alleged that some media channels are maligning the image of Mumbai police deliberately and requested court to interfere in the matter.

 

In the previous hearings, the HC heard the petitioners, private TV news channels, and the National Broadcasters Standards Authority (NBSA) on the need for a regulatory mechanism for the electronic media. The TV channels and the NBSA argued in favour of a self-regulatory mechanism and said the state must not be given any control over their content.

On Thursday, senior counsel Aspi Chinoy, representing former police officers, submitted to the court that there had been blatant violation of rights of various persons by the news channels while reporting on the SSR death case. He said that the channels had resorted to pre-judging and conducted irresponsible coverage of the actor’s death case, and that it was affecting administration of justice and fundamental rights such as the right to fair trial guaranteed under article 21 of the Constitution of India.

 

Mr Chinoy further submitted that the media had violated statutory framework of the Cable TV Regulation Act by transmitting content which amounted to contempt of Court and though the Central Government, which was empowered under the Cable TV Act and the Programme Code for TV channels laid down under it failed to take suo motu cognisance of the media trial in Rajput’s death case while the coverage by certain errant news channels was ongoing for over two months. At the end of his arguments Mr Chinoy requested the court to frame guidelines.

 

Thereafter, Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta asked Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, “Whether excessive reporting by the media in an ongoing investigation amounts to interference in administration of justice under Section 2(c) of the Contempt of Courts Act and should we lay guidelines? This is the issue before us.”

Justice Dutta asked the government’s counsel to consider scenarios where such reportage on an ongoing probe, where a charge sheet was yet to be filed, influenced the investigating officer, or resulted in a witness being threatened. It asked if the court must step in and formulate guidelines to regulate the press to avoid such scenarios.

 

On the possibility of the press influencing an investigating officer, who might get influenced by the media reports and change the direction of his investigation. “Or, if the officer is competent and does not get influenced, then the media starts maligning him. Is this welcome in a society governed by rule of law?” Justice Dutta asked.

Seeking clarifications on its queries from the Central government the court kept the matter on November 6 for further hearing.

...
Tags: bollywood sushant singh rajput, media trial
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Sushant Singh Rajput's family files complaint against AIIMS doctor
Abetment to suicide not ruled out in Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, was not murdered: AIIMS tells CBI

Latest From Nation

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chinook helicopter flies amid the prolonged India-China stand off in the Ladakh region, in Leh, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (PTI)

India in touch with China for mutual solution to Ladakh standoff

The H-1B visa, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

India favours increased predictability in H1-B visas

The police sources said that Fida Hussain Yatoo, district general secretary of the J&K unit of BJP Yuva Morcha, and his associates Umar Ramzan Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were targeted by gunmen in Kulgam’s Yaripora village. (Representtaional Image from Jammu: AFP)

Militants kills BJP youth leader, 2 others in J&K

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Southern Zone, directed the AP government not to proceed with the proposed Rayalaseema lift irrigation project (RLIP) without submitting the detailed project report (DPR) before the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) as directed by the Union ministry of Jal Shakti as it would have an impact on sharing of Krishna waters between Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh.DC Photo

Seema project needs green nod, says NGT



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard CHE vs KKR Match 49, Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS KKR Match 49, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs RCB Match 48, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS RCB Match 48, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs DEL Match 47, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 88 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS DC Match 47, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs KXI Match 46, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS KXIP Match 46, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs MI Match 45, Rajasthan Royals win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS MI Match 45, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs CHE Match 44, Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS CSK Match 44, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Mysuru police chief's office shut down due to Covid breakout

Representational image (PTI)

Nirbhay missile fails during trial

File photo

Zero covid cases in Mysuru reported in health bulletin for past two days

Dr Nagendra with his family

NGT says environmental clearance for Kaleshwaram violates law

Kaleshwaram Irrigation project. Picture Credits : ANI.

Restaurants, bars in Maharashtra likely to open next week

Restaurant are to be given an SOP to follow.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham