COVID positive cases in Telangana climb

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 30, 2020, 12:23 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2020, 3:29 am IST
The state recorded 1,504 new cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours
A health worker conducts swab test on a woman at a mobile Covid-19 coronavirus testing clinic. (AFP)
Hyderabad: Telangana state recorded 1,504 Covid-19 cases and five more fatalities from the disease in the 24-hour period ending 8 pm on Wednesday, the state health department has said. The fatalities from Covid-19 so far stand at 1,324 and the total cases at 2,35,656, the department said in its daily Covid-19 bulletin issued on Thursday.

It said 1,436 persons had recovered from the disease on Wednesday, and their total reached 2,16,353. Of the 17,979 active cases, 14,938 are either in home or institutional isolation.

 

Meanwhile, the rise in cases, from 837 on Monday to 1,481 on Tuesday and 1,504 on Wednesday, yet again showed that with increased testing the positive case numbers also rise. On Monday, 21,099 tests were conducted, on Tuesday 40,081 and on Wednesday, 41,962 tests were performed.

This also reflected in the number of cases in the GHMC area. On Wednesday, it was 288 against 279 on Tuesday and 185 on Monday.

Medchal-Malkajgiri district recorded 118 cases on Wednesday followed by Ranga Reddy district with 115. The lowest cases, two, were reported from Narayanpet district, while three cases were reported from Kumrumbheem-Asifabad district.

 

 

Tags: telangana covid cases, telangana covid deaths, covid cases in ghmc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


