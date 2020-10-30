Assam-Mizoram border blockade back just a week after resolution

Hundreds of trucks carrying essential supplies to Mizoram were once again stranded on National Highway 306, the life-line of the state. (Representative Image)

Guwahati: In what is the fallout of long negligence in resolving the inter-state border dispute, the blockade on Assam-Mizoram border has re-surfaced with local residents on Assam side stopping the movement of vehicle to Mizoram demanding withdrawal of forces allegedly four kilometre inside Assam territory.

Pointing out that problem re-started as Mizoram failed to honour its commitment, security sources said that Mizoram had promised that it would pull back its armed police from the border area at Lailapur in Assam.

The border tension between the two states was resolved on Thursday last after Union Home Secretary held a video conference with the chief secretaries of both Assam and Mizoram to defuse the situation.

Asserting that tension was prevailing between the two neighbouring states following a bomb blast in a school and video clips flashed on local news channel claiming that non-Mizo residents are being harassed in Mizoram, security sources said that it has created anger among the people living in bordering areas.

Meanwhile, additional director general of police (law and order) Assam Mr G P Singh told reporters that a recent bomb blast in a school in Lailapur along the Assam-Mizoram border may have been an attempt to terrorise the locals. Assam Police will request its counterpart to hand over the probe of the incident to a central agency.

“An explosion had taken place in a school. I discussed with the Superintendent of Police of Kolashib districts. We have seen the additional police post set up by Mizoram. There is a feeling that a bomb explosion might be an attempt to terrorise the locals. I have asked the Superintendent of Police of Cachar to file a case under section of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the court,” he said.

“In the investigation, it has emerged that those triggering the explosion might be from Mizoram. We have discussed with police headquarters as it involves a case under unlawful activities, we will request to transfer the case to a central agency,” Mr Singh told reporters.

The deadlock at the Assam-Mizoram border has been on since October 9 and took an ugly turn with around 20 shops and houses burnt and several people injured in attacks and counter-attacks by the people living along the border on October 17.