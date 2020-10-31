The Indian Premier League 2020

Deluge aftermath: Andhra Pradesh suffers huge infrastructure damages, crop losses

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Oct 31, 2020, 12:01 am IST
Updated Oct 31, 2020, 2:44 am IST
SDMA estimates Rs 5,000 crore needed to take up restoratiaon works
 Damaged paddy crop

Vijayawada: AP has suffered losses to infrastructure and crops to the extent of Rs 9,720 crore due to the heavy rains and floods during August, September and October.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has come up with this estimate on the loss based on reports received from 12 departments, including roads, fisheries, agriculture, horticulture, energy and others, and from district revenue authorities.

 

The authorities have also come up with an estimate of Rs 5,000 crore for taking up restoration of damaged infrastructure on a permanent, and temporary, basis and also to provide input subsidy to the farmers who lost their crops due to the rains and floods in several districts in the state.

Moreover, as the central team is expected to visit rain- and flood-affected areas mainly in Guntur, Krishna, West Godavari and East Godavari tentatively scheduled between November 4-10, the state government has come up with an estimate of Rs 950 crore to take up temporary restoration work on damaged infrastructure and to provide financial relief to affected farmers.

 

Accordingly, the state government is expected to submit that report to the Central team asking it to recommend that the Centre release such an amount as temporary relief immediately.

Sources said that after the Central team expressed its willingness to visit affected parts in four districts in AP between November 4-10, the state government may confirm the dates of the visit as November 9-11, subject to acceptance by the team members.

Agricultural crops alone suffered crop damage/loss of more than 1.38 lakh hectares, affecting 2,39,790 farmers and it is estimated to cost Rs 20,552.95 lakh to the state government in order to provide input subsidy to affected farmers to help them grow the crops again.

 

A senior official from SDMA said “The state government is going to seek central assistance to the tune of Rs 950 crore to take up immediate restoration work on a temporary basis and to provide some relief to affected farmers during the visit by the Central team.”

