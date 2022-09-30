  
Police operation ROPE to improve traffic flow in Hyderabad

Published Sep 30, 2022
Updated Sep 30, 2022, 1:14 am IST
Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand has started a new initiative to improve traffic flow in the city (DC Photo)
 Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand has started a new initiative to improve traffic flow in the city (DC Photo)

HYDERABAD: The city police have come up with an action plan to improve the flow of traffic in the city which would improve the quality of life of commuters.

City police chief C.V. Anand briefed the media on the road map to achieve improved traffic flow, and the measures to be for enforcement, education and Operation ROPE (Removal of obstructive parking and encroachments).

Anand said this had become necessary due to the 18 per cent increase in the number of vehicles on the roads since the Covid outbreak, and increase in traffic-related complaints.

Anand said that more towing cranes will be pressed into service to keep the carriageways clear. In lieu of quantity, emphasis will be on quality enforcement and its impact on complying to traffic rules will be analysed. Adaptive Traffic Control (ATC) which is part of the Integrated Traffic Management System will be implemented across the city, Anand said.

During peak hours all senior officers will focus on regulation. Stop line discipline will be strictly enforced . Stringent measures will be initiated against commuters resorting to wrong side driving, triple riding, improper number plates, black films, Anand said,

He said the police would hold regular meetings with establishments, hawkers, schools, colleges, autorickshaw drivers, RTC drivers and all stake-holders to sensitise them on road rules, parking norms. After carrying out education campaigns, special enforcement drives  will be started to keep a tab on errant violators, the commissioner said.

Junction development, erecting signage boards at free lefts, providing safe turning radius at U-turns and adopting reversible lanes as per the traffic flow will be studied and implemented.

Following frequent complaints from the residents of colonies about congestion in internal roads, the city police have decided to extend their focus to address the issue. Reviving bus bays, relocating bus stops and improved road signages marking measures will be initiated soon, he said.

The police commissioner introduced the fourth ‘E’  (Enablement)  into traffic management with enhanced focus to cater the welfare needs of the traffic personnel through regular holding health camps, providing kit bags and capacity building at traffic training institutes.

With the allotment of 40 sub inspectors  and inspectors of 2010 batch, the traffic wing has been further strengthened, Anand said. Around 100 home guards and 100 women personnel from City Armed Reserve (CAR) will be deployed on traffic duties.

He also unveiled the new logo of the traffic wing during the meet.

Zonal DCPs along with the local police will be visiting pubs and checking the parking lots. A.V. Ranganath, joint commissioner of police (traffic), Karunakar, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, and zonal additional DCP’s were present.

