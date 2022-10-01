Governor's sudden visit to temple sends cops into a tizzy

The Cyberabad police reworked on security arrangements by stopping devotees, with Governor Tamilasai Soundararajan's impromptu visit to the Sri Ramachandra Swamy temple (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilasai Soundararajan's impromptu visit to the Sri Ramachandra Swamy temple at Ammapalli, where MLC K. Kavitha and US Consulate General of Hyderabad Jennifer Larson were offering prayers, sent Cyberabad police and endowment officials in a tizzy that lasted for a couple of hours on Friday. Later, police reworked on security arrangements by stopping devotees at the temple.

Kavitha and Larson visited the temple in the evening to participate in the Bhatukamma celebrations, which were organised by the locals. Prior to that Kavitha and Larson visited the temple to offer prayers.

Suddenly, the Governor visited the temple and joined them. She and Kavitha later spoke inside the temple premises. After offering prayers, the Governor left the place.

Police officials said that they had not received any information about the Governor’s programme.