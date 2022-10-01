  
Nation Other News 30 Sep 2022 Governor's sudd ...
Nation, In Other News

Governor's sudden visit to temple sends cops into a tizzy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 1, 2022, 1:18 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2022, 1:18 am IST
The Cyberabad police reworked on security arrangements by stopping devotees, with Governor Tamilasai Soundararajan's impromptu visit to the Sri Ramachandra Swamy temple (Photo: Twitter)
 The Cyberabad police reworked on security arrangements by stopping devotees, with Governor Tamilasai Soundararajan's impromptu visit to the Sri Ramachandra Swamy temple (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilasai Soundararajan's impromptu visit to the Sri Ramachandra Swamy temple at Ammapalli, where MLC K. Kavitha and US Consulate General of Hyderabad Jennifer Larson were offering prayers, sent Cyberabad police and endowment officials in a tizzy that lasted for a couple of hours on Friday. Later, police reworked on security arrangements by stopping devotees at the temple.

Kavitha and Larson visited the temple in the evening to participate in the Bhatukamma celebrations, which were organised by the locals. Prior to that Kavitha and Larson visited the temple to offer prayers.

Suddenly, the Governor visited the temple and joined them. She and Kavitha later spoke inside the temple premises. After offering prayers, the Governor left the place.

Police officials said that they had not received any information about the Governor’s programme.

...
Tags: mlc k kavitha, dr tamilisai soundararajan, us consulate general in hyderabad, cyberabad police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

People’s Plaza comes alive to Bathukamma and dandiya beats
Worshipping flower goddess ‘Bathukamma’, the cultural spirit of Telangana

Latest From Nation

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao pointed out that lands in possession of over 30,000 people are under Section 22A (ANI photo)

Jana Sena wants CBI to probe land allotment in Daspalla layout

Police have registered a case of outraging the modesty under Pocso Act (Photo: DC File)

Nine-year-old minor physically assaulted by her father

The Supreme Court's supervisory committee on Friday served notice on HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin (AP File Photo)

SC panels seeks HCA's registered clubs details

Mahabubnagar migrants making hay in Kolkata (DC File Photo)

Migration for fake call centres



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Cheetahs at Kuno Park: Villagers fear land acquisition, human-animal conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at the KNP. (PTI)

Indian Navy to get new Naval Ensign

The current Indian Navy flag is white with a horizontal and vertical red stripes intersecting at the centre (depicting Cross of St George). The emblem of India is superimposed on the intersection, and the National Flag is in the upper canton next to the staff. (By Arrangement)

Jagan family pays tributes to former CM at YSR Ghat

All members of the YSR family and YSRC leaders from near and far were present at the memorial event. (Photo: Twitter)

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)

Probe into closing, encroachment of lakes in Bengaluru will be done: CM

File photo of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->