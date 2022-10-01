SC panel notice to Azharuddin on tickets

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court's supervisory committee on Friday served notice on HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin seeking details, following allegations that tickets were sold in black market for the recent T20 International match between India and Australia at the Uppal Stadium.

In the notice, Anjani Kumar, vice-chairman of the apex court panel, said a meeting of the supervisory committee that was held on Friday had directed Azharuddin to submit details of registered clubs which were members of the HCA by October 3.

The committee sought the name and address of the registered clubs on their letterhead, the names of office-bearers and members, their mobile phone numbers and email Ids; registration type, when was the registration was done with the HCA and how it was done.

The committee also sought bank details of registered clubs with signing authority, audit reports of each financial year since three years, copies of bylaws of clubs, email IDs and website details of clubs, address of the ground where players were practicing, name of the players, mobile number, address and selection details.

The committee asked the HCA president to submit a hard copy and a soft copy of the details by 12 noon on October 3.