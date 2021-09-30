UGC identifies 611 acres of land for Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: A central team visited Vizianagaram on Wednesday to identify suitable land for the Central Tribal University (CTU). The team led by New Delhi-based University Grants Commission secretary Prof. Rajnish Jain identified 611 acres of land between Gajapathinagaram and Salur along the Raipur highway road.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the CTU vice-chancellor Prof. TV Kattimani said that the team identified 611 acres of land in two blocks and met collector Suryakumari to block this land for the CTU with prior all clearances and non-objections from the state government.

The team also suggested the state revenue department check the land is viable for the construction of buildings, water facilities apart from road and rail connectivity. The team also requested the state government to officially sanction the land at the earliest, so that they can start the works like construction of the buildings in a phased manner.

“We are presently running the CTU at a rented building allocated at the Andhra University PG Centre here. Once the CTU is ready with its own buildings and infrastructure, we will be shifted from here. Last year nearly 180 students were admitted to the CTU,” Kattimani said.