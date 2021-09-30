Nation Other News 30 Sep 2021 Breastfeeding an ina ...
Nation, In Other News

Breastfeeding an inalienable right of lactating mother: Karnataka High Court

PTI
Published Sep 30, 2021, 1:59 pm IST
Updated Sep 30, 2021, 1:59 pm IST
The single bench made the observation when a woman moved the court seeking custody of her child
The court also observed that the right of the suckling infant for being breastfed should be assimilated with the mother's right. (Photo: ANI/File)
 The court also observed that the right of the suckling infant for being breastfed should be assimilated with the mother's right. (Photo: ANI/File)

Bengaluru: Breastfeeding is an inalienable right of a lactating mother under the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, the High Court of Karnataka has held.

The single bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit made the observation when a woman Husna Banu moved the court seeking custody of her child which was stolen from a maternity hospital in Bengaluru and sold to a childless woman Anupama Desai from the district headquarters town of Koppal.

 

The court also observed that the right of the suckling infant for being breastfed should be assimilated with the mother's right.

Breastfeeding mother and the suckling child are the concurrent rights protected under right to life guaranteed under the fundamental rights, mentioned in the Indian Constitution, the court noted.

Stressing that such incident should not happen in a civilised society, the bench observed, "It is unfortunate that this pretty child for no fault remained without breastfed, its lactating mother having had no access to it till now. In a civilised society such a things should never happen."

 

The foster mother had urged the court to retain the child as she took care of the toddler for more than a year.

However, the court termed Desai's contention as abhorrent to the very notion of motherhood.

"Children are not chattel for being apportioned between their genetic mother and a stranger on the basis of their numerical abundance," Justice Dixit maintained.

The court, however, appreciated the kind gesture of both the women craving for a child and the biological mother's statement that the foster mother can see the child whenever her heart desires.

 

"Such kind gestures coming from two women, hailing from two different religious backgrounds, are marked by their rarity, nowadays; thus, this legal battle for the custody of the pretty child is drawn to a close with a happy note, once for all," the court said.

...
Tags: karnataka high court, breastfeeding
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The apex court also said that implementation of the law is the duty of the executive. (Photo: PTI/File)

Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court

Bharat Biotech had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 for its vaccine. (PTI)

WHO to decide on Bharat Biotech's Covaxin emergency usage in October

The Kerala High Court recently quashing a government order which banned online rummy in the state. (Representational Image)

Online rummy federation urges Kerala govt to regulate online gaming

Army Chief General M M Naravane (PTI photo)

Border incidents with China will continue till boundary pact is reached: Army chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

'Pattayam' to be distributed to 13,500 families under govt initiative: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI/File)

AIMIM workers protest against Maha CM; 'thank' him for 'resolving' woes of Marathwada

The AIMIM workers stood at the square carrying placards in hands. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai inaugurates 120 ambulances at Vidhana Soudha

Glimpse from the event. (Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)

'Adani' tag removed from Mangaluru airport name

A legal notice was served in March this year to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the MIA director. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai teen wins global recognition for environment-related project

Ayaan Shankta (in red). (Photo: Facebook/Dhirubhai Ambani International School)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->