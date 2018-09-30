search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, In Other News

I want to empower women and improve their safety: B'luru Mayor Gangambika Mallikarjun

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 30, 2018, 3:09 am IST
Updated Sep 30, 2018, 3:19 am IST
As a woman my first and major programme is to empower women and that shall be my special focus, Mayor Gangambika said.
New Bengaluru Mayor Gangambika Mallikarjun (second from left) inspects the KR Market in Bengaluru on Saturday Image: DC
 New Bengaluru Mayor Gangambika Mallikarjun (second from left) inspects the KR Market in Bengaluru on Saturday Image: DC

Newly-elected Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike started her very first day by visiting historical K.R. Market on Saturday. During her visit she found plastic bags being used by traders at the market. Rudely shocked by this wide spread violation she took BBMP officials to task and told them to take immediate action. She also requested the traders not to use plastic bags and listened to their grievances. Immediately after her inspection, the Mayor spoke to Deccan Chronicle on her plans to deal with the city’s woes. She also made it clear that she is the one who be ruling the city and not her husband Mallikarjun. 

We have been seeing in the past that it is the husbands of Mayors and Corporators who rule on behalf of their wives at the BBMP?
(Laughs). Have you ever seen my husband in any of my meetings as a corporator. I have been elected for the second term as corporator. In all these years it was me who was taking decisions and not my husband. You can expect the same here at Mayor office too.

 

After 22 years, women have occupied both the key posts- Mayor and Deputy Mayor? How are you feeling?
It is good that women are getting their due in the political field.

Loksabha elections are coming up next year. Your Mayoral term will be very crucial. Will this task be easy for you? Does the Congress leadership have faith in you and Deputy Mayor Ramila?
Yes of course. We are  aware of the elections and know our term will be watched and will be crucial. As our leaders are confident they have chosen us and we are all capable of doing everything on par with men.

Do you have any specific programmes for the city?
As a woman my first and major programme is to empower women and that shall be my special focus. To enhance the security of women there shall be CCTVs installed across major roads in the city. This apart, my next focus will be to make Bengaluru a garden city again. I shall focus on improving segregation at source and scientific processing of garbage.

Potholes have become a mess. HC have been giving earful to BBMP in potholes issue. Only after court stepped in potholes are getting filled and flexes have disappeared?
This should not be happening and BBMP should not act only after High Court intervenes. It is the duty of BBMP to fill potholes. The coming week I shall convene a meeting with the officials and ensure the potholes are filled without causing trouble to people. 

Tags: gangambike mallikarjun, bbmp officials
Location: India, Karnataka




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Peecee, Twinkle back Tanushree in row with Nana, get strong replies from 'survivor'

Akshay Kumar has worked with all three actresses, Twinkle Khanna, Tanushree Dutta and Priyanka Chopra.
 

Mumbai Police 'attacks' Thugs of Hindostan on Twitter this time, also read best ones

Aamir Khan in a still from ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
 

UP teen shoves electric wire up penis to arouse self, needs surgery

The bizarre tale, revealed in a prestigious medical journal, did not explain what other objects the man had placed in his urethra in the past. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lucknow man's penis rots after allergic reaction to 'extended pleasure' condom

The man went to King George's Medical University in Lucknow, India after his penis began to swell up. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fuel prices continue to touch new heights, petrol costs Rs 90.75/ litre in Mumbai

As per India’s pricing mechanism, the demotic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.
 

World Heart Day: 3 recipes for healthy heart

Consuming 43 grams of dry-roasted, lightly salted almonds every day reduced hunger and improved dietary vitamin E.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Famed Leh school featured in '3 idiots' to soon shift base to manage tourists

Stanzin Kunzang, the Principal of Druk Padma Karpo School, said that they took this decision as it was becoming difficult for them to handle a large number of tourists. (Photo: ANI)

Pregnant woman delivers aboard train in Odisha after being stranded in rail block

The station master was contacted and a doctor and nurse were arranged from a nearby hospital as the woman was unable and unwilling to move out of the train. The nurse along with some women passengers helped her. (Photo: File)

Outrage after Indian posts image of ripped Singapore flag on Facebook

DBS Bank, which is Patnaik's employer, also commented in a Facebook post that it was looking into the matter. (Photo: Facebook)

BJP's fuel price hike graph on Twitter invites trolls from Opposition

The Congress wasted no time in expressing their bafflement and took several jibes at BJP. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Eccentric or plain weird?

Recently, educationist-turned-parliamentarian N. Malla Reddy was given a milk bath by his followers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham