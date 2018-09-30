I want to empower women and improve their safety: B'luru Mayor Gangambika Mallikarjun

Newly-elected Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike started her very first day by visiting historical K.R. Market on Saturday. During her visit she found plastic bags being used by traders at the market. Rudely shocked by this wide spread violation she took BBMP officials to task and told them to take immediate action. She also requested the traders not to use plastic bags and listened to their grievances. Immediately after her inspection, the Mayor spoke to Deccan Chronicle on her plans to deal with the city’s woes. She also made it clear that she is the one who be ruling the city and not her husband Mallikarjun.

We have been seeing in the past that it is the husbands of Mayors and Corporators who rule on behalf of their wives at the BBMP?

(Laughs). Have you ever seen my husband in any of my meetings as a corporator. I have been elected for the second term as corporator. In all these years it was me who was taking decisions and not my husband. You can expect the same here at Mayor office too.

After 22 years, women have occupied both the key posts- Mayor and Deputy Mayor? How are you feeling?

It is good that women are getting their due in the political field.

Loksabha elections are coming up next year. Your Mayoral term will be very crucial. Will this task be easy for you? Does the Congress leadership have faith in you and Deputy Mayor Ramila?

Yes of course. We are aware of the elections and know our term will be watched and will be crucial. As our leaders are confident they have chosen us and we are all capable of doing everything on par with men.

Do you have any specific programmes for the city?

As a woman my first and major programme is to empower women and that shall be my special focus. To enhance the security of women there shall be CCTVs installed across major roads in the city. This apart, my next focus will be to make Bengaluru a garden city again. I shall focus on improving segregation at source and scientific processing of garbage.

Potholes have become a mess. HC have been giving earful to BBMP in potholes issue. Only after court stepped in potholes are getting filled and flexes have disappeared?

This should not be happening and BBMP should not act only after High Court intervenes. It is the duty of BBMP to fill potholes. The coming week I shall convene a meeting with the officials and ensure the potholes are filled without causing trouble to people.