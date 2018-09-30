search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, In Other News

155 ex-prisoners hired at Telangana job fair, get fresh lease of life

PTI
Published Sep 30, 2018, 4:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 30, 2018, 4:26 pm IST
The job fair organised by the Telangana Prisons Department saw participation from 12 companies, including Flipkart and HDFC.
As many as 155 were selected for employment as drivers, technicians, house-keeping, electricians, marketing executives, helpers and others. (Representational Image)
 As many as 155 were selected for employment as drivers, technicians, house-keeping, electricians, marketing executives, helpers and others. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A total of 155 released prisoners have been selected for employment in various positions such as marketing executives and drivers at a job fair conducted by the Telangana Prisons department.

Twelve companies, including Flipkart and HDFC, participated in the "Job Mela-2018" organised Saturday at the State Institute of Correctional Administration here and attended by 230 released prisoners (both convicts and undertrial) from 31 districts.

 

Of this, as many as 155 were selected for employment as drivers, technicians, house-keeping, electricians, marketing executives, helpers and others, an official release said.

After the formation of Telangana state in June 2014, the state Prisons department had been implementing several innovative schemes and programmes such as skill development, loans to prisoners and employment for transforming the lives of inmates.

The job fair was aimed at providing livelihood to the released prisoners and ensure that they do not commit crimes again, the release said.

Tags: telangana prisons department, 155 ex-prisoners hired
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will Suzuki future-proof India by entering premium segments?

India is the biggest market for small cars in the world.
 

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

Nitesh Tiwari poses with clapperboard for Chhichhore.
 

Hyderabad sees fastest GDP growth; Chennai, Kolkata slowest

The Brookings analysis of Oxford economics data showed that Hyderabad ranked third across the world in terms of employment growth rate.
 

5 apps and gadgets that help you monitor your heart

Unique gadgets to track your health
 

Peecee, Twinkle back Tanushree in row with Nana, get strong replies from 'survivor'

Akshay Kumar has worked with all three actresses, Twinkle Khanna, Tanushree Dutta and Priyanka Chopra.
 

Mumbai Police 'attacks' Thugs of Hindostan on Twitter this time, also read best ones

Aamir Khan in a still from ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

AIR to kick-off celebrations for 80th External Broadcasting Day tomorrow

The AIR's External Services Division broadcasts programmes that have a reach of over 150 countries through short and medium wave. (Photo: File)

KJ Alphons' picture from Kerala relief camp starts hilarious Twitter challenge

Minister KJ Alphons stayed at the Changanassery SB high school camp. (Photo: Facebook)

Mamata Banerjee writes Durga Puja theme song in Kolkata

Banerjee said that the lyrics aimed to bring back the spirit of 'agomoni' (traditional Bengali songs invoking the goddess) songs in theme music once again. (Photo: File | PTI)

BJP's fuel price hike graph on Twitter invites trolls from Opposition

The Congress wasted no time in expressing their bafflement and took several jibes at BJP. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Himalayan Griffon comes to Moyar valley

Himalayan Griffon vulture spotted at Moyar Valley. (Photo:By special arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham