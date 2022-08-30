KTR tests positive for Covid for second time

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, he said on Twitter on Tuesday. He had tested positive for the first time in April.

"Thought this was behind us but clearly it isn't. After developing symptoms, got tested for Covid & it's positive. Will be isolating at home (sic)," Rama Rao said. He requested everyone who met him over the last few days to get tested and take precautions.

Rama Rao had recently recovered from a leg injury which confined him to his home for about three weeks. He sustained the injury on July 23, a day prior to his birthday on July 24.