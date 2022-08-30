  
Nation Other News 30 Aug 2022 KTR tests positive f ...
Nation, In Other News

KTR tests positive for Covid for second time

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 30, 2022, 11:41 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2022, 11:41 pm IST
Telangana minister for IT KT Rama Rao tests positive to Covid-19 (Photo: ANI)
 Telangana minister for IT KT Rama Rao tests positive to Covid-19 (Photo: ANI)

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, he said on Twitter on Tuesday. He had tested positive for the first time in April.

"Thought this was behind us but clearly it isn't. After developing symptoms, got tested for Covid & it's positive. Will be isolating at home (sic)," Rama Rao said. He requested everyone who met him over the last few days to get tested and take precautions.

Rama Rao had recently recovered from a leg injury which confined him to his home for about three weeks. He sustained the injury on July 23, a day prior to his birthday on July 24.

...
Tags: kt ramarao, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), covid positive
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

KTR: Modi sanctioned ‘0’ med colleges to TS

Latest From Nation

Situation turned quite the opposite this year as thousands of tanks, ponds and wells were filled with water even before the Ganesh festival. (DC File Image)

After decades, tanks in Rayalaseema full with water for Ganesh idol immersion

Congress has devised its own strategies to give a tough fight to both the TRS and the BJP: TPCC President Revanth Reddy (DC File Image)

No rush to announce party candidate for Munugode bypolls: Revanth

The BJP will give corruption-free, democratic, anti-dynastic rule in Telangana: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy (DC File Image)

BJP will form graft-free govt in TS: Kishan Reddy

BJP state pofficial spokesperson N. V. Subhash vowed to make Telangana a

TS will be TRS-free after ‘24 polls: BJP



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Clarity on 5 pc GST on train ticket cancellation chargers given

News of 5 percent GST on cancellation of all train tickets was widely being circulated on social media. (Photo: PTI)

At 77, this Ganesh idol maker in Hyderabad most sought after

According to Sunder Kalakar, earlier, there were not so many pandals or not many people used to install Ganesh idols. (DC Image)

Cops step up vigil on suspects ahead of Independence Day

Sources said that there was no specific threat to Hyderabad, but the intelligence officials issued a circular to track anti-social elements. (DC Image)

Modi leads politicians, sportspersons in wishing countrymen on National Sports Day

Paying tributes to hockey great Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as National Sports Day, PM Narendra Modi wished the country on the occasion. (Photo: PTI)

People hugged radio sets as AIR broke news of Independence in 1947

As first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru addressed the nation on this day, patriots were glued to the few radio sets available in their towns and villages those days. (Photo: AFP/AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->