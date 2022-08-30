Inter student ends life after college refuses to give him certificates

KARIMNAGAR: In a tragic incident on Monday, a student who completed the intermediate course and sought admission to an engineering college committed suicide after he failed to get back his Intermediate certificates from the college management.

The student was Jakkula Anjith, a resident of Karimnagar town, who studied his intermediate in Adibatla SR Sri Gayatri College in Hyderabad and completed it successfully.

As he could not pay the full fees to the college, the management refused to release his intermediate certificates required for admission into the engineering college.

On several occasions, Anjith and his parents requested the management to release the certificates and promised them that they would pay the total fees as soon as they arranged the money.

Even after completing the first phase of counselling for engineering seats, the management of the college, which behaved in a harsh manner, did not issue the certificates to Anjith.

After taking rounds of college for the past month, Anjith went into depression and then took the extreme step. He attempted suicide two days back and was taken to a private hospital, where he breathed his last on Monday.

BJP state chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay spoke to Anjith's father on the phone and expressed his condolences to the family.

He flayed the corporate and private educational institutions for harassing students in the name of fees and asked chief minister Chandrasekhar Rao why he kept quiet in such matters.