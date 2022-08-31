  
Nation Other News 30 Aug 2022 Huge inflows to rese ...
Nation, In Other News

Huge inflows to reservoirs, tanks overflowing after two decades

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 31, 2022, 12:45 am IST
Updated Aug 31, 2022, 12:45 am IST
The Srisailam reservoir continued with heavy inflows from downstream areas of Krishna basin from Karnataka areas with inflows of 2.08 lakh cusecs and outflows of 1.58 lakh cusecs. (PTI file photo)
 The Srisailam reservoir continued with heavy inflows from downstream areas of Krishna basin from Karnataka areas with inflows of 2.08 lakh cusecs and outflows of 1.58 lakh cusecs. (PTI file photo)

ANANTAPUR: The heavy rains here and upstream parts of Krishna and Pennar basins resulted in huge inflows to the reservoirs. The dependent irrigation tanks were overflowing after two decades, officials said.
 
River Papagni was flowing heavily after water was released from the Velugodu project in YSR district on Tuesday. Three gates of the project were lifted and the approach road to Papagni river was in a dangerous condition.
 
The Kamaplapuram police issued an alert and diverted traffic towards Tadipathri from Kazipet.

The Kodipalli reservoir in Agali mandal in Satya Sai district developed a breach after heavy floods from upstream Karnataka.

The Srisailam reservoir continued with heavy inflows from downstream areas of Krishna basin from Karnataka areas with inflows of 2.08 lakh cusecs and outflows of 1.58 lakh cusecs. The dam maintained its level at 20.51tmc-ft as against the full capacity of 215.81tmc-ft. The heavy outflow from Srisailam reached Nagarjuna Sagar with 3.14 lakh cusecs of inflows and 3.66 lakh in outflows.
 
The water in Tungabhadra dam was at full reservoir level following constant inflows and outflows. Almatti dam authorities discharged 2.25 lakh cusecs of water following inflows of 1.95 lakh cusecs and the connecting reservoirs in AP, towards Srisailam with discharging heavy outflows.
 
The Jurala project recorded 2.60 lakh cusecs of inflows and 2.52 lakh cusecs of outflows Tuesday.

The Pennar was touching the causeway at Peddamanthur in Roddam mandal due to floods from upstream parts of the river. Chitravati, Kushavati, Hagiar and Kumudvathi rivers were receiving heavy flows.

...
Tags: krishna river water, pennar river, srisailam reservoir, river papagni
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Kalyan Singh (PTI file photo)

SC drops Kalyan Singh contempt case

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (PTI file photo)

Calm down, G23 leaders tell Azad

The four women aged between 22 and 32 years had undergone family planning operations on August 24 and died on Sunday and Monday, sending the state health officials scurrying to initiate damage control measures. — Representational Image/By arrangement

Telangana: Toll in botched up family planning surgery up at 4

A post-mortem examination report cracked open a pre-planned murder mystery of a three-year-old child (Representational lmage/DC)

PME report solves 3-year-old boy’s murder mystery



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Will TS boycott Zonal Council meeting chaired by Amit Shah over power dues issue?

The CM has been skipping these meetings since 2016, deputing the home minister and Chief Secretary on his behalf. (Photo: PTI)

Clarity on 5 pc GST on train ticket cancellation chargers given

News of 5 percent GST on cancellation of all train tickets was widely being circulated on social media. (Photo: PTI)

At 77, this Ganesh idol maker in Hyderabad most sought after

According to Sunder Kalakar, earlier, there were not so many pandals or not many people used to install Ganesh idols. (DC Image)

Cops step up vigil on suspects ahead of Independence Day

Sources said that there was no specific threat to Hyderabad, but the intelligence officials issued a circular to track anti-social elements. (DC Image)

Modi leads politicians, sportspersons in wishing countrymen on National Sports Day

Paying tributes to hockey great Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as National Sports Day, PM Narendra Modi wished the country on the occasion. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->