Two killed by wild elephants in Kerala's Thrissur

Published Aug 30, 2021, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2021, 3:22 pm IST
Sainudeen was found dead on Monday morning, while Peethambaran was killed early this morning
The two separate incidents happened at Palappily near Thrissur. (Photo: Representational)
Thrissur: Two people were trampled to death by wild elephants in separate incidents at Palappily near here, police said on Monday.

Sainudeen (50) was found dead on Monday morning near the Ganapathy temple at Akkarapadi near here.

 

Meanwhile, 56-year old Peethambaran, a rubber tapper, was killed early this morning when he went to a nearby rubber plantation.

"Both incidents happened within seven kilometres of each other near Palappilly. Sainudeen left his house yesterday night but didn't return. Locals found his body, victim of an elephant attack, today," police told PTI.

Peethambaran left his house at around 5.30 AM for rubber tapping but was found with injuries at around 6.30 AM itself.

"He was taken to a local hospital first and shifted to the district hospital where he died," police said.

 

