Four killed, 10 injured in road accident in Prakasam district

Nellore: Four people were killed, and 10 others injured in a deadly road accident near Rolugampadu in Tharlupadu mandal of Prakasam district in the wee hours of Monday.

The victims, believed to be relatives, were travelling in a Tata Magic to Darsi from Kottapeta, reportedly after fixing a marriage alliance.

The incident occured when the speeding vehicle went over a dead buffalo lying in the middle of the road.

The deceased have been identified as Potlapati Sivamma, 35, Gongati Marthamma, 45, Ittadi Lingamma, 50, and the car driver Venkateswar Reddy.

According to officials, the condition of four others is critical. They added that all the injured have been shifted to the government hospital in Cumbum.

Darsi DSP Narayana Swamy Reddy visited the victims at the hospital.

The critically injured have been shifted RIMS in Ongole from Cumbum.