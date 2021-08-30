Nation Other News 30 Aug 2021 Failed lover affair ...
Failed lover affair triggers tribal war in Srisailam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 30, 2021, 12:50 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2021, 12:50 am IST
The fight for one-upmanship has seen conflicts between two Chenchu tribe groups, domiciled in the Nallamala forest region in Kurnool dist
KURNOOL: A failed love affair has triggered a tribal war all over again in Srisailam with the two warring factions accusing each other of trying to eliminate the opponent with arrows. This came to light when Sikharam Chenchu tribe members lodged a police complaint against Tummalabailu tribes living in Prakasam district, fearing reprisal attacks.

The recent trigger for conflict is an altercation over a love affair when Shikaram tribals spurned advances and married their daughter to a man from their own hamlet.

 

The fight for one-upmanship has seen conflicts between two Chenchu tribe groups, domiciled in the Nallamala forest region in Kurnool district, come into the open after Shikaram Chenchu tribes lodged a police complaint against Tummalabailu Chenchu tribes in Srisailam police station.

"Two individuals, Dasari Ankulu and Dasari Chinnaveeranna, have renewed their threat to kill our community members with arrows if we do not endorse their supremacy", alleged the complainant.

They said that attacks on them have increased in recent times. They cited an alleged recent incident when many Shikaram Chenchus were injured in an arrow attack by Tummalabailu tribes.

 

Srisailam police, however, said that no case has been registered but a few constables were sent to Shikaram Chenchu hamlet to find out the reasons. The circle inspector said that it was a clash over a failed love affair. Since the girl was married to another person, the jilted lover came to Shikaram chenchus in an inebriated condition and warned them of dire consequences. The police tried to catch him but could not, he said.

Tags: nallamala forest region, chenchu tribe
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


