158th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,461,240

76,664

Recovered

2,647,538

64,475

Deaths

62,713

1,018

Maharashtra74799554317023775 Tamil Nadu4092383496827050 Andhra Pradesh4036163037113714 Karnataka3187522270185368 Uttar Pradesh2138241578793294 Delhi1694121514734389 West Bengal1537541243323073 Bihar130848112445674 Telangana12017689350808 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Nation Other News 30 Aug 2020 Kodagu limps back to ...
Nation, In Other News

Kodagu limps back to normalcy after nightmare of floods, landslides

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Aug 30, 2020, 4:31 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2020, 4:32 pm IST
Due to heavy rains, there were floods at 60 places and landslides at 15 places and 341 houses got damaged at Kodagu
Landslides occured across Kodagu district causing widespread destruction.
 Landslides occured across Kodagu district causing widespread destruction.

Mysuru: On one hand with the rains subsiding Kodagu is limping back to normalcy, and all 720 people who were hit by floods and landslides and housed at nine relief centres, have returned to their homes. But bodies of two people who went missing after their home collapsed due to landslides at Brahmagiri hills at Talacauvery on 6 August, could not be traced even nearly a month since the incident occurred despite intense operations by special teams amid adverse weather. Kodagu district administration has stopped the operations by special teams to trace them, after the family members of those missing consented for the same.

And Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has written to State government to consider it a special case and release ex gratia of Rs five lakh each, for family members of those two people missing.

 

Though the special teams carried out operations despite adverse weather, 70 year old Shantha, wife of chief priest of Talacauvery temple Narayan Achar, one more assistant priest Pavan could not be traced. It is suspected that they are either buried under the debris of the house or carried away by floods.

While a total of five people went missing in the landslides at Brahmagiri, the body of 80 year old chief priest of Talacauvery temple Mr Narayan Achar could be traced after five days since he went missing. They recovered the body of Narayan Achar’s elder brother 86 year old Anandatheerthaswamy after two days since the incident occurred. And they even recovered the body of assistant priest of Talacauvery temple Ravi Kiran after 9 days since he went missing.

 

Special teams of NDRF, SDRF, Police department, Rapid response team of forest department,  district natural disaster management team, department of fire and emergency services, had  crossed the flooding river at Bagamandala, and reached the spot along with three hitachis, three jcbs, two tippers. And they dug ground upto 60 feet, searched for bodies for few kilometers from the landslide spot. They even used drone to search for those missing at the places where they could not reach. Despite all the efforts in adverse weather, besides three bodies, all they could recover was Mr Achar's dog, soily Duster car, Omni, a scooty and few other belongings of Mr Narayan Achar. And they had to return disappointed unable to trace two more people.

 

Due to heavy rains, there were floods at 60 places and landslides at 15 places and 341 houses got damaged at Kodagu between 5 and 10 August. Due to floods and landslides 710 people were rescued by special teams and were housed at 9 relief centres in Kodagu. And all of them have returned to their partially damaged houses. But 12 families whose houses are completely damaged have returned to their relatives houses, because like past two years, government is not providing house rent this year for their stay until they build a house. But an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be given to those who have lost homes.

 

Also rains caused crop loss in 34170 hectares including 28000 hectares of coffee plantation, 2670 hectares of horticulture crops, 3200 agriculture crops during heavy rainfall in Kodagu last week. They have estimated damage of Rs 78,969.92 lakhs to various infrastructures of different departments of Government, including buildings, bridges, roads, side walls and others. And  250 trees were uprooted.

Meanwhile Kodagu recorded 10 new Covid 19 cases and one more death of a 64 year old man on Sunday. So far there have been as many as 1389 covid 19 cases and 21 deaths in Kodagu. And 233 cases are active and there are 215 containment zones in Kodagu.

 

...
Tags: kodagu, kodagu floods, brahmagiri
Location: India, Karnataka, Coorg


Latest From Nation

A health worker takes a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a testing camp in a residential area, in Chennai. AFP Photo

Pandemic dampens spirit of Onam for Malayalis in Chennai

A health worker sanitises her hands after taking a swab sample for the Covid-19 coronavirus. PTI Photo

Fears rise for tribes in Andamans as COVID cases explode

BJP MLA Raja Singh (ANI photo)

Hyderabad police step up security for Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh over terrorist threat

Representational image

Telangana woman sells infant for Rs 1.1 lakh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Restrictions in Srinagar, Budgam to prevent Muharram processions

Trucks wait for the opening of Jammu-Srinagar national highway, on the outskirts of Jammu. — PTI

Stop dismantling environmental rules: Sonia, Rahul seek withdrawal of EIA 2020

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi seek withdrawal of EIA 2020. (PTI Photo)

Rhea Chakraborty not yet summoned by CBI, says her lawyer Satish Maneshinde

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (C) leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after questioning within the scope of the investigation of the suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Statements attributed to Geelani false, fabricated: Family

Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Photo: AP)

Heavy rains in Kodagu cause massive floods and landslides

Sub merged Bethri bridge between Madikeri and Virajpet
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham