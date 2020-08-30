Hyderabad police step up security for Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh over terrorist threat

The Hyderabad city police have tightened the security for BJP MLA from Goshamahal constituency, T. Raja Singh, following the intelligence inputs about a terrorist threat perception to the legislator.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has written a letter to Raja Singh informing about the terrorist threat perception to him and enhancing the security provided to the legislator and seeking his cooperation in this regard.

According to sources, the city police tightened the security for the MLA and at his residence in the wake of the threat from terrorists Anjani Kumar in his letter said “Providing proper security to the MLA is our top priority. It is to inform you that due to your threat perception, enhanced security has been provided to you, and security personnel are also being alerted and checked from time to time.

Special training has been organized to all your Personal Security personnel.”

While soliciting the cooperation of the MLA, the police commissioner said “therefore, your kind cooperation is solicited to ensure proper security. You may kindly completely avoid moving on motorcycles and travel by the Bullet Proof (BP) car allotted. The government has provided this BP car only for your security.”

Responding to the letter, Raja Singh told the reporters that he has asked the government and police department to identify the elements that were posing a threat to him. He said he also requested the police commissioner and the state

government to grant Gun license to him as he requires to move in lane and by lanes in his constituency which are congested and wherein, he is unable to move in the car.

Raja Singh said that he would write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the issue.