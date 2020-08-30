158th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,461,240

76,664

Recovered

2,647,538

64,475

Deaths

62,713

1,018

Maharashtra74799554317023775 Tamil Nadu4092383496827050 Andhra Pradesh4036163037113714 Karnataka3187522270185368 Uttar Pradesh2138241578793294 Delhi1694121514734389 West Bengal1537541243323073 Bihar130848112445674 Telangana12017689350808 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Nation Other News 30 Aug 2020 Hyderabad police ste ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad police step up security for Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh over terrorist threat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SA ISHAQUI
Published Aug 30, 2020, 5:20 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2020, 5:20 pm IST
Raja Singh said that he would write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the issue
BJP MLA Raja Singh (ANI photo)
 BJP MLA Raja Singh (ANI photo)

The Hyderabad city police have tightened the security for BJP MLA from Goshamahal constituency, T. Raja Singh, following the intelligence inputs about a terrorist threat perception to the legislator.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has written a letter to Raja Singh informing about the terrorist threat perception to  him and enhancing the security provided to the legislator and seeking his cooperation in this regard.

 

According to sources, the city police tightened the security for the MLA and at his residence in the wake of the threat from terrorists Anjani Kumar in his letter said “Providing proper security to the MLA is our top priority. It is to inform you that due to your threat perception, enhanced security has been provided to you, and security personnel are also being alerted and checked from time to time.
Special training has been organized to all your Personal Security personnel.”

While soliciting the cooperation of the MLA, the police commissioner said “therefore, your kind cooperation is solicited to ensure proper security. You may kindly completely avoid moving on motorcycles and travel by the Bullet Proof (BP) car allotted. The government has provided this BP car only for your security.”

 

Responding to the letter, Raja Singh told the reporters that he has asked the government and police department to identify the elements that were posing a threat to him. He said he also requested the police commissioner and the state
government to grant Gun license to him as he requires to move in lane and by lanes in his constituency which are congested and wherein, he is unable to move in the car.

Raja Singh said that he would write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the issue.

...
Tags: bjp mla raja singh, security cover
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A health worker takes a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a testing camp in a residential area, in Chennai. AFP Photo

Pandemic dampens spirit of Onam for Malayalis in Chennai

A health worker sanitises her hands after taking a swab sample for the Covid-19 coronavirus. PTI Photo

Fears rise for tribes in Andamans as COVID cases explode

Representational image

Telangana woman sells infant for Rs 1.1 lakh

Landslides occured across Kodagu district causing widespread destruction.

Kodagu limps back to normalcy after nightmare of floods, landslides



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Stop dismantling environmental rules: Sonia, Rahul seek withdrawal of EIA 2020

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi seek withdrawal of EIA 2020. (PTI Photo)

Rhea Chakraborty not yet summoned by CBI, says her lawyer Satish Maneshinde

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (C) leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after questioning within the scope of the investigation of the suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Statements attributed to Geelani false, fabricated: Family

Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Photo: AP)

Heavy rains in Kodagu cause massive floods and landslides

Sub merged Bethri bridge between Madikeri and Virajpet

Metro rail may resume from Sept 1; schools to remain shut

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham