Covid situation in Karnataka spirals out of control

Health crisis in Karnataka seems to be spiralling out of control. On Saturday, the state witnessed 8,110 recoveries, though 8,324 were found to be Covid positive. With this, the total Covid positive cases in Karnataka has reached 3,27,076.

Out of 30 districts that accounted for 5,331 Covid cases, Bengaluru registered 2,993 cases followed by 468 cases in Ballari.

The Covid death toll has reached up to 5,483 as 115 new deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, the private medical hospital doctors have upped the ante against the non payment of dues by the government.

The Covid designated private hospitals have to reserve 50% of the beds for the patients under government quota, the bills of which will be borne by the government.

Raising the issue over twitter, Dr Jagadish Hiremath, CEO, Ace Suhas hospitals tweeted that Rs 6 lakh is pending from the hospital to the vendor who supplies oxygen. "Rs 1.5 lakh is pending to PPE kit supplies. One of the vendors want to blacklists us," he tweeted.

Captain Mannnivanan, BBMP in-charge of Bommanahalli zone said that he was trying his best to facilitate the reimbursement process.