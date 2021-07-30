Six people from Odisha died in suspicious condition in Guntur

According to the reports, they were working as caretakers at a shrimp pond. (Representational image)

Viyayawada: Six people from Odisha were killed in a suspicious situation in Guntur district. According to the reports, they were working as caretakers at a shrimp farm in Lankevanidibba in Repalle Mandal of Guntur district.

The local residents suspect that they might have died of electrocution after power lines fell on the shed. The incident took place during the night at the shrimp farm. The deceased have been identified as Rammurthy, Kiran, Manoj, Pandabo, Mahendra and Naveen, all residents of Odisha.

After knowing about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and started the investigation with revenue department officials.