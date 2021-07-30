Singareni says it will protect Ramappa temple and review its mining project

The statement said that following the grant of the world herigate site tag to the ancient Ramappa temple, Singareni would conduct a comprehensive survey about the execution of the project and go ahead only after the state government’s permission. DC file photo

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) on Friday dismissed as far-fetched the reports that its mining operations would pose a threat to the Ramappa temple with a Unesco world heritage site tag.

The Singareni management will not cause any harm to the Ramappa temple and its surroundings and the management is committed to the protection of the ancient monumental structure, it said.

The proposed open cast project at Venkatarapuram in Mulugu mandal is only at the proposal stage, the state-owned mining company said in a statement here.

It said that following the grant of the world herigate site tag to the ancient Ramappa temple, Singareni would conduct a comprehensive survey about the execution of the project and go ahead only after the state government’s permission.