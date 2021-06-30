US Consul General highlights NASA space mission's Telangana link

Hyderabad: Independence Day is a reminder to all those living in India and the United States of America, to celebrate the strong partnership between the two democratic nations, according to US Consul General, Joel Reifman. The Consul General was speaking at the 245th US Independence Day celebrations organised by Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), virtually on Tuesday.

He said the USA and India cooperated on many fronts such as defence, regional cooperation particularly in Indo Pacific, terrorism, peace keeping, climate change, science and technology, agriculture, space, trade and foreign education.

“Our people-to-people ties in both nations are very strong. Nearly four million Indian Americans call America their home. They contribute to the nation on many fronts. NASA's space mission commander has Telangana roots. Raja Chari, a man with Telugu roots, is gearing up for the SpaceX Crew-3 Mission to ISS scheduled in October this year. His father Sreenivas V. Chari hailed from Hyderabad and studied at Osmania University," he said.

Reifman said despite the pandemic disrupting global trade, it had led to many collaborations in several critical sectors. Telangana state played a significant role in the Indian healthcare sector by giving the nation the first indigenously developed vaccine by Bharath Biotech which again was done in collaboration with American universities and hospitals.

“Hyderabad has emerged as the destination of choice for life sciences, pharma sectors, science and technology, IT and business-friendly policies, thanks to the commendable job of my friend K. T. Rama Rao and the state government,” Reifman added.

“India-US relationship is multidimensional. There is hardly any aspect of human endeavour where these two countries have not collaborated both on the positive side or fighting against climate change, terrorism and pandemic. The partnership between our two nations is very strong,” the Consul-General said.

“In seven years of Modi's Prime Ministership, there were three changes in the US leadership - Obama, Trump and now Biden, the new President. Our friendship and partnership even during such changes in leadership was intact and has grown very strong on both bilateral and global issues. Both nations share common democratic values," said Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge, foreign affairs department, Bharatiya Janata Party.