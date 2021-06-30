Nation Other News 30 Jun 2021 Telangana Governor a ...
Telangana Governor announces Chancellor's Awards in academics

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 30, 2021, 7:26 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2021, 7:26 am IST
The awards are aimed at promoting academic excellence, research and innovation in state universities
Hyderabad: Raj Bhavan on Tuesday announced that Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has decided to present the Chancellor's Awards, for best teacher, best research, and best university in academic social responsibility.

The awards are aimed at promoting academic excellence, research and innovation in state universities. The Governor is the Chancellor of the State universities.

 

Raj Bhavan, in coordination with the TS Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will launch the initiative for selecting nominees for the awards.

An independent jury of academicians, scientists and eminent personalities will select the nominees for the awards. Once the modalities and criteria are finalised, applications will be called for.

The Governor said, “Chancellor’s Awards should be prestigious and be given to highly deserving candidates purely based on merit. Research awards must be given to those whose work has utility and benefited society. Locally applicable research must be encouraged, especially during the Covid pandemic. Research should have some relevance and applicability and utility value to society."

 

TSCHE Chairman Prof. T. Papi Reddy said the Council will extend financial grants to the awardees, adding that it will coordinate the Chancellor's Awards process with the Raj Bhavan and make it a reality soon.

