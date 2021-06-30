Telangana government deploys cops at Nagarjunasagar Dam

The Nagarjunasagar dam is the mega joint project of Telangana and AP on the River Krishna. (Photo: DC/File)

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Nagarjunasagar dam on Tuesday after Telangana state government deployed a large police force to thwart any attempts by the Andhra Pradesh government to stop the generation of hydroelectric power by TS power utilities.

The Nagarjunasagar dam is the mega joint project of Telangana and AP on the River Krishna.

The Telangana state Cabinet had recently decided to take up hydel generation at the projects up to 100 per cent of installed capacity. Both major hydel power stations of Telangana state are located the on Krishna river, namely Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar, which are joint projects of TS and AP.

The AP government has already lodged a complaint with the Union Jal Shakti ministry against the Telangana state government utililsing Srisailam water for hydel power generation despite lower water level in the dam.

The Centre had directed the TS government on Sunday to stop hydel power generation but the staet government on Monday directed its power utilities to generate hydel power ignoring the Centre's orders.

Against this backdrop, the TS government has decided to generale hydel power even at Nagarjunasagar. Suspecting that the AP government would resist this, the TS government on Tuesday deployed heavy police force on the dam for the security of power staff and power plants involved in hydel power generation.

Nalgonda superintendent of police A.V. Ranganath visited the dam and examined security arrangements

It may be recalled that TS and AP police forces had clashed at Nagarjunasagar dam in February 2015 during which a few personnel sustained injuries due to lathicharge on each other to take control of the dam after a row erupted between the states over sharing of Krishna water.