Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 30 Jun 2019 Only people in &lsqu ...
Nation, In Other News

Only people in ‘decent clothes’ will be allowed inside Imambara: Lucknow DM

ANI
Published Jun 30, 2019, 8:36 am IST
Updated Jun 30, 2019, 8:36 am IST
The DM’s guidelines also mention increasing security in and around the premises of the historical monuments.
The guidelines also prohibit all kinds of professional photography or shoots inside the premises of the historical monuments in the city and mentioned there will be a punishment for the guards who do not follow these orders. (Photo: PTI)
 The guidelines also prohibit all kinds of professional photography or shoots inside the premises of the historical monuments in the city and mentioned there will be a punishment for the guards who do not follow these orders. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: District Magistrate (DM) Lucknow, Kaushal Raj Sharma issued dress codes and other guidelines for tourists visiting historical monuments in the city.

“Carrying camera, tripod, video cameras inside Bara and Chota Imambara is prohibited. Furthermore, entering the premises of Imambara with vulgar dresses too is not allowed. Only people with decent clothes will be allowed inside the premises of the monuments,” the guidelines issued by DM Sharma read.

 

The guidelines also prohibit all kinds of professional photography or shoots inside the premises of the historical monuments in the city and mentioned there will be a punishment for the guards who do not follow these orders.

The DM’s guidelines also mention increasing security in and around the premises of the historical monuments.

...
Tags: lucknow, monuments, chota imambara
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

He also urged All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi to overturn the decision. (Photo: File)

Chacko wants Rahul to overturn Sheila Dikshit's move to dissolve block committees

A video showed Chief Minister speaking at the podium, then paused for a moment and wiped his tears. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Watch: Bhupesh Baghel tears up while handing over state Congress president post

Police said further investigation in the matter is underway. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Nurse in Jodhpur’s AIIMS commit suicide, sets herself on fire in a locked room; dies

Many Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and leaders joined the BJP here in presence of West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh. (Photo: ANI)

TMC workers join BJP in presence of WB party president Dilip Ghosh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

5.4-inch 2020 Apple iPhone design leaked

The iPhone features a cut-out for the front-facing camera, a similar move to what Samsung has done with its Galaxy S10+.
 

US cop pulls over 10-month old daughter for 'driving' on wrong side of Road

The video Orlando Police Department is winning hearts online and has garnered over five lakh views. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Watch: Dalai Lama stands his ground for 'attractive female successor' statement

He said that if women have the opportunity to spend money on make up, 'they must do something.' (Photo: File)
 

Sushmita's brother Rajeev and wife Charu's pre-honeymoon pictures are too romantic

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US man breaks into police station, smokes a cigar and offers doughnuts to deputies

But fearing that the police officers would be angry with him for the break-in, the suspect had brought along a 'peace offering': a fresh box of donuts. (Photo: King County Sheriff’s Office)
 

Athiya Shetty dating Indian batsman KL Rahul? find out

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

IT raids in J&K; former finance minister, prominent people in radar

The recently found irregularities in the functioning of Jammu and Kashmir Bank led to these searches. (Photo: File)

Deadline seeking public response on National Educational Policy extended

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Photo: File)

Shah holds key meetings in J&K; security, development, armed forces on agenda

Shah also met the families of the Bharatiya Janata Party workers who were killed by the terrorists in the recent months. (Photo: AP)

Uttarakhand MLA Arvind Pandey's son dies in car accident

Two others also died while one passenger got critically injured in the accident. (Photo: ANI)

By Invitation: Moratorium may reduce real estate sector to rubble

Bearing in mind the central government’s vision of Housing for All by 2022, developers are also building affordable housing segments, which can solve the city’s housing needs. The government’s decision, made at this crucial junction, will stress out the industry and hamper the city’s growth.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham