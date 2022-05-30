Seven labourers killed, 25 injured in road mishap

Seven labourers were killed and 25 suffered injuries when their overloaded van rammed a stationary lorry and overturned near Rentachintala of Palnadu district around 10.45 pm on Sunday. (Representational Photo:DC)

Vijayawada: Seven labourers were killed and 25 suffered injuries when their overloaded van rammed a stationary lorry and overturned near Rentachintala of Palnadu district around 10.45 pm on Sunday.

According to police, 39 labourers from Rentachintala were returning home after darshan at the Srisailam temple. They were about to complete the journey when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“Probably he dozed off for a while and hit a parked lorry from behind. Under the impact, four labourers were killed while three more died later due to the injuries. Out of 25 injured, the condition of two was critical,” police said.

All the injured were admitted to the government hospitals in Guntur and Narasaraopeta. Police booked a case and an investigation is on.

The deceased were Narayanapuram Kotamma, 65, Kotamma,70, P Koteswaramma, 55, M Venkata Ramana, 40, P Lakshmi Narayana, 35, K Ramadevi, 50, and K Padma 40.

Macherla MLA Ramakrishna Reddy rushed to the hospital, inquired about the mishap, expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and assured the government help to them.