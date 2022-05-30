Nation Other News 30 May 2022 Search continues for ...
Search continues for capture of tiger that killed buffaloes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 30, 2022, 3:15 am IST
Updated May 30, 2022, 3:15 am IST
The tiger, once caught, will be left in the wild in the agency area
The tiger, once caught, will be left in the wild in the agency area
 he forest officials were lighting flares to keep the tiger within its restricted area and not move towards the plain area along NH 216. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Kakinada: The forest department on Sunday continued the search for a tiger that killed six buffaloes in Prathipadu mandal of Kakinada district. More than 120 forest personnel were deployed for the search and catching of the tiger.

Forest officials said three cages were brought to Prathipadu from Visakhapatnam for the purpose. The tiger, once caught, will be left in the wild in the agency area.
They said they lay in wait in the spot where a buffalo was killed by the tiger on Friday night, anticipating it might return to the spot to eat it. “We had fixed cameras at 20 spots in the area. As per the footage, the tiger came to the area by 2.16am on Sunday and dragged the buffalo for 10 meters. It ate five kilos of the meat,” officials said.

 

The forest officials said the tiger was moving in Pothuluru, Sarbahavaram, Vommangi and other plains in Prathipadu mandal and stayed in the Pothuluru hillock area. “If the tiger moves towards the backside of the hillock area, it goes to the plain areas in the National Highway 216 after the Polavaram main canal. Then it will pose more danger to the humans and the cattle.”

The forest officials were lighting flares to keep the tiger within its restricted area and not move towards the plain area along NH 216.

Kakinada district forest officer Raju said all steps were being taken to catch the tiger.

 

It is noted that deforestation is shrinking the natural habitat of tigers and other wildlife. Hence, they are coming to new areas outside the forests. In recent times, the government issued pattas in the RoFR  of forest lands and deforestation is being done on a large scale.

Environmentalists say the government should take steps to check deforestation and save the wildlife by protecting the environment. Forest cover is very important and it should be increased further, they proposed.

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


