Lady Luck smiles again; Two more get diamonds in Jonnagiri

Kurnool: It seems that Lady Luck continues to smile at farm laborers who are on a ‘diamond hunt’ in the fields of Jonnagiri, Pagidirai, Peravali and Krishnagiri villages in Tuggali Mandal of Kurnool district. Two more people emerged lucky after finding diamonds in their farmlands and selling them to waiting diamond traders. The two have reportedly sold the diamonds for Rs 70 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively.

In a span of 48 hours, three diamonds worth Rs 2.40 crore were found in Jonnagiri village of Tuggali Mandal while aspiring millionaires continue to test their luck.

Several enthusiasts generally test their fortune by going for diamond hunting in every season between May to July at Jonnagiri, Tuggali, Maddikera, Pagidirai, Peravali, Mahanandi, and Mahadevapuram areas which are considered to be diamond-rich places in the district. Diamonds, according to reports, show up after rains wash away several layers of the earth.

Jonnagiri police sub inspector Suresh said one Chinnagiri villager Kashim, a private driver who also works as a chef for wedding functions had chanced upon a diamond while he was searching for them in his farmland in the village two days ago.