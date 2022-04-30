Hyderabad's biggest idgah lies in neglect

This place has existed since the Nizam era and has been witnessing lakhs of people on a daily basis, security in-charge Majeed said. — DC Image

Hyderabad: The public gathering for prayers at Mir Alam Idgah worry about the risky, deteriorating condition of the place. The place holds two huge gatherings a year, during Id-ul-Fitr and Bakrid. With few days left for Id-ul-Fitr, the public expresses concerns with the condition of the place.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Majeed, who took charge as security in-charge of the place from April 4, said that about 1.5 to 2 lakh people gather at the place for prayers.

"This place has existed since the Nizam era and has been witnessing lakhs of people on a daily basis. We have reported the issue to the Wakf board by submitting an application about this issue but don't know when they will repair it," he said.

"This is the biggest Idgah in the city and it is a sad sight to see such a historic place in a poor condition like this. Even the police commissioner of Hyderabad visits this place every year during Bakrid and Id-ul-Fitr. The place usually holds water, stores and refreshments and can be a threat to the public if it collapses," said Syed Mujtaba, a resident of the old city.

Telangana State Wakf Board (TSWB) members were unable for comment.

Meanwhile, the issue was also taken up to Twitter by netizens who demanded action by the authorities. "Hello @arvindkumar_ias sir. More than 2,00,000 people offer Eid Special prayers at the historic Mir Alam Eidgah, making for the biggest congregation in Hyderabad. This historical structure is in bad condition and it may collapse any time please look into this," (sic) tweeted Syed Abdahu Kashaf.

Another user tweeted asking, "Kya Is matter ko serious liya jayega ? Koi umeed hai govt se aise kamo ke liye ? Umeed bhi kar sakte ?" (sic) (Will this matter be taken seriously? Is there hope for anything from the government about such issues? Can we hope?").