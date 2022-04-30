Nation Other News 30 Apr 2022 Hyderabad's big ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad's biggest idgah lies in neglect

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Apr 30, 2022, 9:18 am IST
Updated Apr 30, 2022, 10:49 am IST
With few days left for Id-ul-Fitr, the public expresses concerns with the condition of the place
This place has existed since the Nizam era and has been witnessing lakhs of people on a daily basis, security in-charge Majeed said. — DC Image
 This place has existed since the Nizam era and has been witnessing lakhs of people on a daily basis, security in-charge Majeed said. — DC Image

Hyderabad: The public gathering for prayers at Mir Alam Idgah worry about the risky, deteriorating condition of the place. The place holds two huge gatherings a year, during Id-ul-Fitr and Bakrid. With few days left for Id-ul-Fitr, the public expresses concerns with the condition of the place.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Majeed, who took charge as security in-charge of the place from April 4, said that about 1.5 to 2 lakh people gather at the place for prayers.

 

"This place has existed since the Nizam era and has been witnessing lakhs of people on a daily basis. We have reported the issue to the Wakf board by submitting an application about this issue but don't know when they will repair it," he said.

"This is the biggest Idgah in the city and it is a sad sight to see such a historic place in a poor condition like this. Even the police commissioner of Hyderabad visits this place every year during Bakrid and Id-ul-Fitr. The place usually holds water, stores and refreshments and can be a threat to the public if it collapses," said Syed Mujtaba, a resident of the old city.

 

Telangana State Wakf Board (TSWB)  members were unable for comment.

Meanwhile, the issue was also taken up to Twitter by netizens who demanded action by the authorities. "Hello @arvindkumar_ias sir. More than 2,00,000 people offer Eid Special prayers at the historic Mir Alam Eidgah, making for the biggest congregation in Hyderabad. This historical structure is in bad condition and it may collapse any time please look into this," (sic) tweeted Syed Abdahu Kashaf.

Another user tweeted asking, "Kya Is matter ko serious liya jayega  ?  Koi umeed hai govt se aise kamo ke liye  ?  Umeed bhi kar sakte  ?" (sic) (Will this matter be taken seriously? Is there hope for anything from the government about such issues? Can we hope?").

 

...
Tags: mir alam idgah, biggest idgah in hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Nihangs gather after a clash between followers of Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations, near Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala, Friday, April 29, 2022. (PTI)

Mobile internet blocked, top cops transferred after clashes in Punjab's Patiala

But as the matter is sub-judice, he refused permission. They have, however, been allowed to clear bushes and level the ground for convenience of organising prayers on occasion of Ramzan — Twitter

Controversy brewing over Ramzan prayers in JNTUK

The highest number of 3,06,928 pension beneficiaries will be given away in Srikakulam district and lowest 1,19,206 in Alluri Sitharama Raju. — Representational image/PTI

Beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh to get pensions from tomorrow

Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju. — By arrangement

Lt. Gen. B.S. Raju to take over as army vice-chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

Flight services resume from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled on the first flight to Hyderabad from Puducherry, on Sunday, after a two years gap. (ANI)

Komaram Bheem Asifabad district selected for PM award

News

Protests over young student leader's murder in West Bengal; Police role under scanner

The police initiated a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code but no one has been arrested so far. (Representational Image/DC File)

Cyclone Asani: Depression to intensify in next 24 hrs

An Indian Coast Guard personnel announces warnings regarding Cyclone Asani. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->