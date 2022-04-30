Nation Other News 30 Apr 2022 HC issues notices to ...
HC issues notices to law secretary, NALSAR V-C, registrar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 30, 2022, 12:53 am IST
Updated Apr 30, 2022, 7:32 am IST
Justice Radha Rani directed them to file an explanation in selecting Prof. Upendra Baxi as a nominated member of the academic council
The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Mahesh Mamindla, an advocate, seeking a direction forthwith to constitute academic council as per Section 13 of the Nalsar University Act, 1998. — DC Image
HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the law secretary of Telangana, vice chancellor and registrar of Nalsar University of Law to explain its contention in a petition complaining about violation of university rules in selecting members to the academic council of Nalsar University.

Justice Radha Rani directed them to file an explanation in selecting Prof. Upendra Baxi as a nominated member of the academic council. The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Mahesh Mamindla, an advocate, seeking a direction forthwith to constitute academic council as per Section 13 of the Nalsar University Act, 1998.

 

He submitted that the Nalsar University had constituted the academic council in violation of mandated provision of law. Petitioner further contended that the university had advertised for the post of vice chancellor on university website on April 12, 2022.

The process required formation of a search committee, which shall shortlist the candidates and forward a list of three candidates to the Chancellor for the final decision. The committee shall consist of three members of whom one shall be nominated by the academic council of the NALSAR University, one by the chairman, University Grant Commission and one by the chancellor.

 

He complained that the present composition of the academic council was in clear violation of the Act. It consisted of as many as five to six associate professors, including one who was on deputation from another university and also a professor who had retired from the university about a year ago.

