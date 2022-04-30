Lifestyle Culture and Society 30 Apr 2022 Ego clashes lead to ...
Lifestyle, Culture and Society

Ego clashes lead to marital discord, divorce

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Apr 30, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated May 1, 2022, 12:49 am IST
It is attributed as the prime reasons for 70 per cent of divorces in Hyderabad alone
. In most of the cases, the woman’s in-laws do not respect her. They expect her to do household work though they can easily afford a domestic help, the officer said. — Representational image/ANI
 . In most of the cases, the woman’s in-laws do not respect her. They expect her to do household work though they can easily afford a domestic help, the officer said. — Representational image/ANI

HYDERABAD: Ego clashes are the prime reasons for 70 per cent of divorces in the city, according to officials of the woman police station (WPS) that deals with marital disputes in three out of five zones in the state capital.

The WPS gets over 220 cases daily, 70 per cent of which are said to be due to gender-based intolerance. The police officials revealed that during counselling, most of these cases turn out to be the result of egoism amongst employed couples belonging to higher middle class and middle class families.

 

A complainant, G. Anita (name changed) who works with a multi-national company, revealed that her husband kept her credit cards with him, linked ATM cards with his mobile number and did not even reveal the UPI number. “He spends my hard-earned money and when I question, he says he is the head of the family,” Anita said.

“We deal with Section 498 (A) cases, cases between employed couples where husbands dominate wives or vice versa for simple reasons that can be resolved by themselves. Sadly, such cases are drastically increasing,” a senior WPS official said.

 

“Still we counsel them. In most of the cases, the woman’s in-laws do not respect her. They expect her to do household work though they can easily afford a domestic help,” the officer said.

This year till April 27, the WPS received 1,007 complaints. Of them, 382 dowry harassment cases under Section 498 (A) were booked whereas a majority of 685 cases, according to senior physiologists of WPS, were due to ego clashes, lack of gender sensitisation and jealousy.

“I counsel hundreds of men and women in 95 per cent of cases on a daily basis. Most of the men allege that their egos get hurt as the wife earns and does not take household responsibility. We do our best to unite them, but most of them get separated. Times have changed. Men should respect women and together they should divide work and not get separated for reasons that can be resolved,” one of the counsellors at the WPS said.

 

“Our team is the best. We have excellent counsellors who deal with the Dowry Prevention Act (DPA). We have an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), five inspectors, 11 sub-inspectors and 31 constables who cover the west, the east and the central zones of the city,” A. Madhavi Latha, a 1996 batch WPS inspector said.

 

...
Tags: ego clashes main reason for divorce, gender-based intolerance
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Lifestyle

Cover image of ' Dark Secrets: Politics, Intrigue and Proxy Wars in Kashmir' by Iqbal Chand Malhotra. (By Arrangement)

Book Review | Joining the dots to complete Partition puzzle

The most vulnerable groups are the females in their late 20s, single mothers and divorcees. (Representational Image/DC)

40% of cybercrime victims are women: Cops

over image of the book 'Diamonds are Forever, So are Morals' by Govind Dholakia. (By Arrangement)

Book Excerpt | How visiting Antwerp and keeping my word transformed my life

Cover image of the book 'Bose: The Untold Story of an Inconvenient Nationalist' by Chandrachur Ghose. (By Arrangement)

book Review | Relook at Netaji, the inconvenient one who made all the hard choices



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Culture and Society

40% of cybercrime victims are women: Cops

The most vulnerable groups are the females in their late 20s, single mothers and divorcees. (Representational Image/DC)

Astrologer foresees good days for governments, tough time for Opposition

Renowned astrologer and numerologist Jayashankarr Sistlaa (Photo by arrangement)

Why women see other women as rivals?

Girls are taught, both directly and indirectly, that other women are ‘competition.’

Returning to their origin

An old sculpture at Government Museum in Udaipur (photo used for representation)

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->