Dalit Bandhu beneficiary goes missing in Gujarat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Apr 30, 2022, 9:45 pm IST
Updated May 1, 2022, 12:50 am IST
Around 9 Dalit families of Uppal village in Huzurabad constituency of Karimnagar district chose to start diary units as part of the scheme
In order to purchase buffaloes, the officials took the beneficiaries to Gujarat four days ago. One of the beneficiaries, Sarapaka Sammaiah, somehow, got separated from the group. The officials, along with other beneficiaries, searched for him. When he was not found, they came back. — Representational image/DC
KARIMNAGAR: Relatives of one of the Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries who went to Gujarat along with eight others and officials to buy buffaloes to set up a dairy unit were in for a shock as they found only a herd of buffaloes in a truck, but not the man.

Around nine Dalit families of Uppal village in Kamalapur mandal in Huzurabad constituency of Karimnagar district chose to start diary units as part of the scheme. In order to purchase buffaloes, the officials took the beneficiaries to Gujarat four days ago.

 

One of the beneficiaries, Sarapaka Sammaiah, somehow, got separated from the group. The officials, along with other beneficiaries, searched for him. When he was not found, they came back.

When Sammaiah's family went to lodge a missing case in the police station, the officials said they could not book a case as the incident did not happen under their limits.

Meanwhile, one of the officials told Deccan Chronicle that Sammaiah had left the group without informing them when they were negotiating with merchants to purchase buffaloes. "We searched for Sammaiah the whole day. His mobile phone was switched off," he informed.

 

Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


