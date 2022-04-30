Nation Other News 30 Apr 2022 Andhra Pradesh: Cont ...
Nation, In Other News

Andhra Pradesh: Controversy brewing over Ramzan prayers in JNTUK

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Apr 30, 2022, 10:00 am IST
Updated Apr 30, 2022, 1:17 pm IST
JNTUK V-C Prof. G.V.R. Prasada Raju said that a group of persons approached him for erecting a fencing to offer prayers on varsity site
KAKINADA: A row has broken out over levelling of a ground within the premises of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK), for offering prayers on occasion of Ramzan.

BJP state spokesperson Y. Malakondaiah, senior Kakinada city party leader Duvvuri Subrahmanyam and district secretary Chitneedi Srinivas told media that university authorities should stop the levelling, as land belonging to an educational institution cannot be used for religious purposes.

 

Subrahmanyam said their party has written a letter to AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, who is also chancellor of AP universities, pointing out that a portion of university land had been illegally occupied long ago by a religious group. It now proposes to construct a shopping complex with active connivance of local ruling party leaders. Subrahmanyam said in view of future expansion of the university, Governor should stop the construction immediately. He pointed out that the site is also involved in court cases.

JNTUK vice chancellor Prof. G.V.R. Prasada Raju told Deccan Chronicle that a group of persons had approached him for erecting a fencing or wall to offer prayers on the university site. But as the matter is sub-judice, he refused permission. They have, however, been allowed to clear bushes and level the ground for convenience of organising prayers on occasion of Ramzan.

 

MEWA in-charge Deen told Deccan Chronicle that there is no controversy over the site. He underlined that decades back, a donor Noor Seth of Gujarat donated six acres of his land for prayers, which has also been notified by AP Wakf Board. Prayers for Ramzan have been going on at this site since then. Deen recalled that he has been offering prayers at this site since his childhood on occasion of Ramzan and Bakrid.

Tags: jntu-k land for ramzan prayers
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


