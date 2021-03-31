Nation Other News 30 Mar 2021 Vaccination is way t ...
Nation, In Other News

Vaccination is way to prevent Covid-19: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 31, 2021, 4:45 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2021, 4:45 am IST
He said vaccination is the solution to prevent Covid and he would be taking the vaccine on April 1
The Chief Minister conducted reviews on various issues with district collectors and SPs on Tuesday. (DC file Photo)
 The Chief Minister conducted reviews on various issues with district collectors and SPs on Tuesday. (DC file Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has advised officials to concentrate on Covid-19 vaccination to contain the pandemic’s spread and stressed that vaccination is the best method to cope with the present situation.

The Chief Minister conducted reviews on various issues with district collectors and SPs on Tuesday.

 

Reddy stressed on the need for completion of village clinic constructions on a war footing. These clinics would play a crucial role in facing up to the pandemic’s threat. Only six days are left for completion of the MPTC/ZPTC election process, after which officials should fully concentrate on the vaccination drive.

The CM discussed with collectors and SPs on a wide-ranging of issues during the Spandana video conference. Matters like village secretariats, RBKs, YSR health clinics, house site pattas in 90 days, Nadu-Nedu, Cheyutha Spandana, house site pattas for middle class people at affordable prices, the MGNREGA works and the schemes to be implemented in April and May were discussed.

 

He said vaccination is the solution to prevent Covid and he would be taking the vaccine on April 1. He said focus will be laid on vaccination in urban areas from April 1. Village and ward secretariats should be considered as a single unit for vaccination.

The CM announced the welfare activities to be implemented in April and May. Volunteers would be felicitated on April 13 and Jagananna Vidya Deevena will be held on April 16. The interest-free YSR loans scheme for farmers would be implemented from April 20 and the interest-free YSR loans scheme for DWACRA women would be implemented from April 23.

 

The Jagananna Vasati Devena would be implemented on April 28 and the money will be credited to accounts in three phases — the YSR Rytu Bharosa on May 13, the Matyakara Bharosa on May 18 and Kharif Insurance (2020) on May 25.

The CM said construction works of village secretariats, RBKs and village clinics should be expedited. Kurnool, Anantapur and Nellore districts are lagging behind in the construction of village secretariats, he noted, and added that works were pending at basement, ground floor and slab levels in Krishna, Nellore and East Godavari districts.

 

The collectors should pay special attention and ensure they are completed by May.

Similarly, Nellore, Krishna and Anantapur districts need to act fast in the construction of RBKs. Works related to basement, ground floor and slab level were pending. RBKs will be launched on July 8 coinciding with the birth anniversary of former chief minister YS Rajashekar Reddy.

The government should support farmers from Kharif season through RBKs, Jagan said.
The CM said construction works of village health clinics should be expedited and they will be launched on August 15. They will serve as referral points for Arogyasri.

 

Reddy congratulated district collectors for achieving a record in the MGNREGS works by logging 25.50 crore working days for the financial year 2020-21 and said it is a matter of pride for the state that it stood third in implementation of the scheme despite AP being a small state.

He said `5,818 crore was given directly as wages to the labourers. The district collectors and joint collectors should adopt this programme as their own and review the works regularly.

The CM said 9,899 bulk milk cooling centres would need be set up across the state, for which work has started at 3,841 places.  He asked officials to expedite the works and complete this by August 31 so that they can be launched in September.

 

The state will set up 25 food processing units covering all parliamentary constituencies, he said, and advised officials to identify land (10 to 15 acres) and establish these units that would help process the crop procured by the state. He said the government has spent Rs4,300 crore last year for stabilization of prices.

...
Tags: jagan on vaccine, vaccination in ap, covid cases in ap, corona cases rise, jagan to take vaccine on april 1, vaccination
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Unions of taxi drivers and owners raised their objection to this decision as only yellow-plate vehicles had been allowed to be used for commercial purpose so far. (Representational image: DC file)

Drivers' unions oppose allowing white-plate vehicles as taxis under aggregator

While speaking to media persons before entering the NCB's office on Tuesday, Khan said he was not detained and he had himself come to meet the anti-drug agency's officers. (Image credit: Twitter)

NCB arrests actor Ajaz Khan in drugs case

To begin with, the work on laying fresh bitumen roads on both sides of Shamshabad-Gachibowli stretch would be taken up. (Representational image: Wikipedia)

Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad set for make-over, beautification after 12 years

It is significant that the Mizoram government had also issued guidelines directing officials to provide shelter to those coming from Myanmar after the violence. (Representational image: Twitter/@APRRN_)

Manipur lifts order to deny food, aid for Myanmar refugees



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

COVID vaccine to cost Rs 250 per dose in private hospitals

Government health facilities which will be used as CVCs include medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, health sub centres and health and wellness centres. (AP)

COVID-19 surge: Passengers to Bengaluru will now need a negative test report

Senior officials in the Union health ministry said there is no need to panic as the government has ensured that there is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. — DC Photo

Bombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath as its additional judge

Justice Ganediwala's earlier tenure as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court ended on Friday and took oath as the high court's additional judge for one more year (PTI)

Farmer, woman from Hyderabad catch Modi's 'mann'

Hyderabad farmer developed wheat strains that were fortified with Vitamin D and this month, he received a patent for the wheat he developed. — DC Image

Kerala to host annual folk art fest from February 20

Representational Image (Twitter@asialuxe_travel)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham