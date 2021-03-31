Vaccination is way to prevent Covid-19: CM Jagan

The Chief Minister conducted reviews on various issues with district collectors and SPs on Tuesday. (DC file Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has advised officials to concentrate on Covid-19 vaccination to contain the pandemic’s spread and stressed that vaccination is the best method to cope with the present situation.

Reddy stressed on the need for completion of village clinic constructions on a war footing. These clinics would play a crucial role in facing up to the pandemic’s threat. Only six days are left for completion of the MPTC/ZPTC election process, after which officials should fully concentrate on the vaccination drive.

The CM discussed with collectors and SPs on a wide-ranging of issues during the Spandana video conference. Matters like village secretariats, RBKs, YSR health clinics, house site pattas in 90 days, Nadu-Nedu, Cheyutha Spandana, house site pattas for middle class people at affordable prices, the MGNREGA works and the schemes to be implemented in April and May were discussed.

He said vaccination is the solution to prevent Covid and he would be taking the vaccine on April 1. He said focus will be laid on vaccination in urban areas from April 1. Village and ward secretariats should be considered as a single unit for vaccination.

The CM announced the welfare activities to be implemented in April and May. Volunteers would be felicitated on April 13 and Jagananna Vidya Deevena will be held on April 16. The interest-free YSR loans scheme for farmers would be implemented from April 20 and the interest-free YSR loans scheme for DWACRA women would be implemented from April 23.

The Jagananna Vasati Devena would be implemented on April 28 and the money will be credited to accounts in three phases — the YSR Rytu Bharosa on May 13, the Matyakara Bharosa on May 18 and Kharif Insurance (2020) on May 25.

The CM said construction works of village secretariats, RBKs and village clinics should be expedited. Kurnool, Anantapur and Nellore districts are lagging behind in the construction of village secretariats, he noted, and added that works were pending at basement, ground floor and slab levels in Krishna, Nellore and East Godavari districts.

The collectors should pay special attention and ensure they are completed by May.

Similarly, Nellore, Krishna and Anantapur districts need to act fast in the construction of RBKs. Works related to basement, ground floor and slab level were pending. RBKs will be launched on July 8 coinciding with the birth anniversary of former chief minister YS Rajashekar Reddy.

The government should support farmers from Kharif season through RBKs, Jagan said.

The CM said construction works of village health clinics should be expedited and they will be launched on August 15. They will serve as referral points for Arogyasri.

Reddy congratulated district collectors for achieving a record in the MGNREGS works by logging 25.50 crore working days for the financial year 2020-21 and said it is a matter of pride for the state that it stood third in implementation of the scheme despite AP being a small state.

He said `5,818 crore was given directly as wages to the labourers. The district collectors and joint collectors should adopt this programme as their own and review the works regularly.

The CM said 9,899 bulk milk cooling centres would need be set up across the state, for which work has started at 3,841 places. He asked officials to expedite the works and complete this by August 31 so that they can be launched in September.

The state will set up 25 food processing units covering all parliamentary constituencies, he said, and advised officials to identify land (10 to 15 acres) and establish these units that would help process the crop procured by the state. He said the government has spent Rs4,300 crore last year for stabilization of prices.