Panel inspects dump yard at Polavaram project site

VIJAYAWADA: The six-member panel constituted by National Green Tribunal (NGT), headed by former judge B. Seshasayana Reddy, inspected the dump yard at Moola Lanka in Polavaram of West Godavari on Tuesday.

Panel members inquired from officials about the muck deposited in the dump yard located over 203 acres land, its impact on the environment, and compensation paid to affected farmers for acquiring their lands for setting up the dump yard.

As some affected farmers had got compensation while others did not, the panel members asked for details of those who have failed in getting relief and reasons for the delay in making payments to them.

They also inquired from forest officials whether there is a proposal to develop a plantation at the dump yard to minimise its impact on the environment.

Panel members will hold a public hearing on Wednesday morning at the government high school grounds in Polavaram village on the dump yard and its impact on people and the environment.