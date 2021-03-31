First two exams of Inter 1st year in 'Assignment Work from Home' format in Telangana

Second year regular students who have not yet qualified for the examinations can also submit assignment work with their first year hall ticket number, the TSBIE announced. (Representational Image: AFP)

Hyderabad: The Intermediate first year exams for the Ethics and human values and Environmental education subjects will be held in ‘Assignment Work From Home’ format, the Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) said in a official notification on Tuesday.

Students will be able to write the questions as an assignment and submit them to the principal of their junior college physically or by registered post or through mail in pdf format to college from April 1 to April 20.

First year students can download the hall ticket from the website tsbie.cgg.gov.in from April 1, and must mention their hall ticket number on their assignment work, they added.

Second year regular students who have not yet qualified for the examinations can also submit assignment work with their first year hall ticket number, the TSBIE announced. Old private students can write these exams with their previous second year hall ticket number.