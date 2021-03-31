Nation Other News 30 Mar 2021 First two exams of I ...
Nation, In Other News

First two exams of Inter 1st year in 'Assignment Work from Home' format in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 31, 2021, 1:21 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2021, 9:01 am IST
Students will be able to write the questions as an assignment and submit them to the principal of their junior college physically or by post
Second year regular students who have not yet qualified for the examinations can also submit assignment work with their first year hall ticket number, the TSBIE announced. (Representational Image: AFP)
 Second year regular students who have not yet qualified for the examinations can also submit assignment work with their first year hall ticket number, the TSBIE announced. (Representational Image: AFP)

Hyderabad: The Intermediate first year exams for the Ethics and human values and Environmental education subjects will be held in ‘Assignment Work From Home’ format, the Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) said in a official notification on Tuesday.

Students will be able to write the questions as an assignment and submit them to the principal of their junior college physically or by registered post or through mail in pdf format to college from April 1 to April 20.

 

First year students can download the hall ticket from the website tsbie.cgg.gov.in from April 1, and must mention their hall ticket number on their assignment work, they added.

Second year regular students who have not yet qualified for the examinations can also submit assignment work with their first year hall ticket number, the TSBIE announced. Old private students can write these exams with their previous second year hall ticket number.

...
Tags: intermediate first year exams, ethics and human values, environmental education, assignment work from home, board of intermediate education, tsbie, virtual assignment
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Unions of taxi drivers and owners raised their objection to this decision as only yellow-plate vehicles had been allowed to be used for commercial purpose so far. (Representational image: DC file)

Drivers' unions oppose allowing white-plate vehicles as taxis under aggregator

While speaking to media persons before entering the NCB's office on Tuesday, Khan said he was not detained and he had himself come to meet the anti-drug agency's officers. (Image credit: Twitter)

NCB arrests actor Ajaz Khan in drugs case

To begin with, the work on laying fresh bitumen roads on both sides of Shamshabad-Gachibowli stretch would be taken up. (Representational image: Wikipedia)

Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad set for make-over, beautification after 12 years

It is significant that the Mizoram government had also issued guidelines directing officials to provide shelter to those coming from Myanmar after the violence. (Representational image: Twitter/@APRRN_)

Manipur lifts order to deny food, aid for Myanmar refugees



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad set for make-over, beautification after 12 years

To begin with, the work on laying fresh bitumen roads on both sides of Shamshabad-Gachibowli stretch would be taken up. (Representational image: Wikipedia)

COVID vaccine to cost Rs 250 per dose in private hospitals

Government health facilities which will be used as CVCs include medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, health sub centres and health and wellness centres. (AP)

COVID-19 surge: Passengers to Bengaluru will now need a negative test report

Senior officials in the Union health ministry said there is no need to panic as the government has ensured that there is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. — DC Photo

Bombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath as its additional judge

Justice Ganediwala's earlier tenure as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court ended on Friday and took oath as the high court's additional judge for one more year (PTI)

Farmer, woman from Hyderabad catch Modi's 'mann'

Hyderabad farmer developed wheat strains that were fortified with Vitamin D and this month, he received a patent for the wheat he developed. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham