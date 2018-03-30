search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, In Other News

Both Centre, state deceived TN over Cauvery issue: DMK

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 30, 2018, 1:54 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2018, 1:58 am IST
Duraimurugan said he construed this as an act to delay and let down the people of Tamil Nadu in not providing Cauvery river water.
Duraimurugan
 Duraimurugan

Chennai: DMK principal secretary and former PWD Minister Duraimurugan flayed the Centre and State governments for “failing” to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and has alleged that both the governments had “deceived” TN on the issue. Wondering why the BJP-led government at the Centre decide to seek clarification on the scheme referred to in the Supreme Court judgment, now, Mr Duraimurugan said he construed this as an act to delay and let down the people of Tamil Nadu in not providing Cauvery river water. And the State government, he claimed was subservient to the Centre.

“The TN Assembly passed a resolution during the Budget session demanding the CMB be formed. Is this enough? Should the state government not exert pressure on the Centre? Should they not have agitated in front of the PM’s office? They don’t have the guts to oppose the Centre because of the fear of losing their position.

 

They are continuing in power with this lurking fear and the Centre is using the governor’s office to conduct review meetings in the districts,” Mr Duraimurugan alleged. Mr Duraimurugan said that  the Centre had decided to approach the court for explanation on the ‘scheme’ on the last day. “Should they not have done it before and does not the government know this?” he asked, addin gthat it was obvious that both the governments had done nothing concrete on the subject so far.

Tags: duraimurugan, cauvery management board
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Galaxy Note 9 with 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 845, reveals leaked benchmark

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with S-Pen launched last year.
 

GoPro unveils its 4K 10MP HERO camera for Rs 18,990

GoPro HERO 10MP camera priced at Rs 18,990.
 

Apple Watch FaceID on the cards, patents filed

The design illustrates the camera, which is placed under the ‘user interface’ category, already includes a touch sensor, haptic feedback, display and speaker.
 

Beyerdynamic DT 240 Pro review: Professional audio made practical

Beyerdynamic’s years of fine-tuning audio has resulted in a nicely balanced audio quality on the DT 240 Pro and one can experience it with an investment of around Rs 7,000.
 

Watch: Steve Smith’s teary-eyed, emotional press conference ‘devastates’ Twitter

“To the kids...any time you think about making a questionable decision, think about who you're affecting. You're affecting your parents. To see the way my old man's been... and my mum. It hurts," said teary-eyed Steve Smith during a press conference. (Photo: AP)
 

Do you download apps from Google PlayStore? You might be in trouble

The report reveals that the infected apps have been downloaded more than 500,000 times.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ecoistic: Solid Waste Management in Bengaluru still a major concern

A lot of changes have been reported in the distribution of species.

Chennai: Mobile video calls great boon for hearing impaired to communicate

A man commnuicates with others in sign language with the help of video calls on social media apps. — DC

‘You can fight censors, but how to tackle fringe groups’

Filmakers Somanth Waghmare (left) and Supriyo Sen

Telangana: Poachers flee with deer carcass, leave skin behind

The ongoing forest animal census survey has once again brought to light the high poaching activity going on in the forests of north Telangana district.

Chennai not reducing carbon footprint

As pollution soars and temperatures dip, the city witnessed thick blanket of smog in the early hours of Friday. A scene on Kamarajar Salai at around 6.30 am on Friday. —DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham