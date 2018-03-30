Both Centre, state deceived TN over Cauvery issue: DMK

Chennai: DMK principal secretary and former PWD Minister Duraimurugan flayed the Centre and State governments for “failing” to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and has alleged that both the governments had “deceived” TN on the issue. Wondering why the BJP-led government at the Centre decide to seek clarification on the scheme referred to in the Supreme Court judgment, now, Mr Duraimurugan said he construed this as an act to delay and let down the people of Tamil Nadu in not providing Cauvery river water. And the State government, he claimed was subservient to the Centre.

“The TN Assembly passed a resolution during the Budget session demanding the CMB be formed. Is this enough? Should the state government not exert pressure on the Centre? Should they not have agitated in front of the PM’s office? They don’t have the guts to oppose the Centre because of the fear of losing their position.

They are continuing in power with this lurking fear and the Centre is using the governor’s office to conduct review meetings in the districts,” Mr Duraimurugan alleged. Mr Duraimurugan said that the Centre had decided to approach the court for explanation on the ‘scheme’ on the last day. “Should they not have done it before and does not the government know this?” he asked, addin gthat it was obvious that both the governments had done nothing concrete on the subject so far.