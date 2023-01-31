  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 30 Jan 2023 Why drag the court i ...
Nation, In Other News

Why drag the court into controversy, HC asks KCR govt.

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Jan 31, 2023, 12:40 am IST
Updated Jan 31, 2023, 12:49 am IST
CJ’s advice ends conflict between Raj Bhavan, Pragathi Bhavan over Budget session. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)
 CJ’s advice ends conflict between Raj Bhavan, Pragathi Bhavan over Budget session. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: The conflict between Raj Bhavan and Pragathi Bhavan over the state Assembly’s Budget Session has been finally resolved after the state government filed a lunch motion on Monday in the Telangana High Court with Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan advising Governor’s and government’s counsels to hold deliberations rather than dragging the judiciary into controversy.

The state Budget Session was scheduled to begin on February 3 but the Governor had not yet approved it, prompting the Telangana state government to file a lunch motion in the High Court. Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan took up a hearing of the lunch motion petition moved by the state government seeking a direction to Governor Dr Tamilsai Soundararajan to approve the state Budget in the Assembly and Legislative Council on February 3. Following the advice of the CJ, counsels of the Telangana government and the Raj Bhavan held discussions. After the deliberations, the court was informed that the two sides had come to an agreement and the petition could be dismissed. During the discussions, it was decided that the Governor would give customary speech during the Budget session, and the Telangana government would provide a copy of the speech.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice questioned the Telangana Advocate General on how the court could give notice to the Governor, who is the head of the Constitution in the state, and asked the AG why the judiciary was being dragged into the dispute between the government and a constitutional institution. “You (politicians and parliamentary members) accuse the judiciary of meddling in all matters and overstepping its bounds when it comes to matters pertaining to legislative and executive choices. You have consistently argued that the judiciary should be kept solely within its purview. Now, how are you asking for judicial review to issue mandamus to the Governor to do the stated duty,” Ujjal Bhuyan questioned.

Senior counsel Ashok Anand appeared on behalf of the Governor despite the court not issuing notices to the Governor as a respondent to the petition filed by the Telangana government. Senior Supreme Court counsel Dushyant Dave representing the Telangana government contended that the Governor was required by the Constitution to ratify the Bills and decisions taken by the Council of Ministers. Citing several Supreme Court judgements, Dave argued that it is not to the personal satisfaction of the President or Governor to approve the decisions taken by the legislation.

During the arguments, Ashok Anand complained that the Governor’s chair was not being respected while arguing that the government has ignored the customary address during the Budget session last year. He also submitted to the court that the CM skipped the Republic Day celebrations at the Raj Bhavan even after an invitation. On the other hand, Dushyant Dave submitted before the court that the statements against the Governor were condemnable, not just because she is the Governor but also because she is a woman.

...
Tags: telangana high court, chief justice ujjal bhuyan, dr. tamilisai soundararajan, telangana state government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Telangana is under stressful conditions, says Gov. Tamilisai Soundararajan
Tamilisai says hurdles won't slow her down
BJP seeks to know Modi’s chances to win in Tamil Nadu

Latest From Nation

Social media accounts are circulating defamatory content against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo:Twitter)

Cops lens on defamatory content against CM

The court was hearing two petitions filed by Ambadi Anji Yadav, social activist from Nandigama, and others, seeking a direction to the election commission and the government, to hold elections to the gram panchayat. They contended that though the gram panchayat was carved out nearly two-and-a-half years back, the government was silent on conducting elections. (Representional Image: DC)

Telangana HC orders polls in Anthireddiguda GP

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited Bapu Ghat at Langar Houz and paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation. (Image source: Twitter/@DrTamilisaiGuv)

Governor pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi

A.Srivani, Saroornagar corporator, said that two students had a fight following which one of them ran away. The student’s body was found 20 kilometers away from the school. (Representional Image, Source: DC Images)

Hyderabad: Student found dead 20 kilometers away from school



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SC collegium reiterates recommendation to appoint advocate Saurabh Kirpal as judge

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 99, kin join to do last rites

Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 100, in Gandhinagar, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (PTI)

UP: Private school teacher cuts students' hair without permission

Parents of a group of students of a private school in UP's Moradabad lodged a complaint against the school authorities after a teacher allegedly trimmed their children's hair without permission..(ANI)

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Modi lauds CJI for push to make SC judgments available in regional languages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju during the Constitution Day celebrations. (PTI file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->