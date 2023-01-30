Paper leak: Gujarat ATS nabs 3 in Hyderabad

The question paper was printed at a press located in Bolaram. (DC File Photo)

HYDERABAD: Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) police, who are probing the question paper leak in the Panchayat Raj Selections Board examinations, arrested three persons here on Sunday, and shifted them to Gujarat under a prisoner transit (PT) warrant.

The question paper was printed at a press located in Bolaram. Police visited the place. Police arrested one Jeetu Niak, a resident of Sangareddy, and printing press employee Rohat, a native of Odisha, on suspicion that they had leaked the paper, sources said.

The ATS police also conducted raids on the printing press head office located at Jubilee Hills and picked up a person.

The candidates had got a leaked question paper via a viral WhatsApp post. Following the incident, the government cancelled the exam meant to hire clerks and lodged a complaint. The Gujarat ATS police arrested 16 persons nationwide.