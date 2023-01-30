Orphans from state homes rue lack of facilities

Hyderabad: More than 300 children from various government orphanage

homes across the state have launched a protest against the BRS government,

stating that their living conditions are appalling due to a lack of amenities and that the promises made by the government nearly eight years back remained unfulfilled.

The children from the orphanages, aged between two and 25, marched to the

Dharna Chowk in Indira Park with the support of Shantha Sinha, the founder

of the Mamidipudi Venkatarangaiya Foundation (MV Foundation), and Manda

Krishna Madiga, the leader of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS),

to express their displeasure with the BRS party over a number of issues,

including insufficient facilities. On June 23, 2015, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao pledged that the state would support orphanages throughout the state with funds and smart cards.

One of the most prominent demands made by the orphan children was that the

government issue them with special smart cards after recognising them as

State children, which would exempt them from having income, caste, and other

certificates. The orphans lamented that the government had not yet distributed smart cards. The Chief Minister, however, has not kept his word 777 days after making the pledge.

The government has proposed setting up a separate integrated campus to

provide orphans with a high-quality education from KG through PG that is

equivalent to quality of education provided by Gurukuls.

However, 13-year-old orphan Ajay, who lives in a state orphanage in Kapra, believes that the government broke its promise. He was abandoned by his parents when he was just a few days old, and is still waiting in the orphanage, hoping that one day his parents will take him in.

Munna, a researcher at Hyderabad Central University (HCU), claimed that the

government had abandoned the state orphanages by failing to provide

facilities and honouring its promises to the orphans made 777 days back.

According to Govindu Naresh Madiga, state president of the MRPS and a member of the Orphanage Rights Protection Association, "the orphanage home

organisers are having a difficult time financially protecting hundreds of

orphanage children who don't know their parent's details and even they don't

have Aadhaar cards."