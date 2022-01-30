Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Hyderabad: A number of teachers, who faced financial crisis during the two Covid-19 lockdowns, took to cultivation of ganja to make ends meet and earn an extra buck. Intelligence officials, who obtained leads regarding rampant drug peddling, have allegedly submitted their comprehensive report to the government that led a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on dealing with menace.

Sources said that teachers working in both government and private institutions opted to cultivate ganja in their houses, fields and other public places.

“Most of the ganja is coming from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha and transported to different places via Hyderabad. Only ten per cent of ganja was seized by the law enforcement agencies. The offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers,” sources said.

The banned substances being brought into the states, mostly by Nigerians, include heroin, cocaine, ephedrine, charas, hashish and MDMA. “Addicts, including school, college students, have become peddlers, which has widened the supply chain,” sources said, adding that lack of coordination within the law enforcement agencies is one of the reasons for the increase in supply.