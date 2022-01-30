Nation Other News 30 Jan 2022 Approach police when ...
Approach police when bullied online, Sindhu tells women

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Jan 30, 2022, 7:44 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2022, 8:31 am IST
We must face such incidents courageously and take help from law enforcement agencies to prevent recurrence of such incidents, Sindhu said
 Additional DGP of women safety Swati Lakra said that a number of cyber-abuse cases are being reported and women and children are victims in most such cases. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Stating that she was embarrassed when she faced cyber-bullying and social media trolling in her life, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Saturday said that such victims should not hesitate in approaching police for help.

The ace shuttler was addressing a virtual awareness camp for women and children on cyber world that was organised by the state police women safety wing.

 

“We must face such incidents courageously and take assistance from law enforcement agencies to prevent recurrence of such incidents,” Sindhu said.

She lauded the state women safety wing of the police department for doing well in creating awareness among women and children on the ifs and buts of the cyber world. During lockdown, some students failed to use online classes appropriately as they lacked awareness, and some had misused the facility. Parents must be vigilant when their children use smartphones and keep a tab on the content the children are following, she said.

 

Additional DGP of women safety Swati Lakra said that a number of cyber-abuse cases are being reported and women and children are victims in most such cases. They have launched awareness camps to educate women and children on using smartphones and online content, she pointed out.

