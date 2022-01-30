15 new bridges on Musi, Esa rivers soon

As part of the project, some of the existing bridges are also proposed to be strengthened, besides development of surrounding areas along the river. (PTI)

Hyderabad: To keep pace with the growing population and the need for having a better road network in place, the state government announced construction of 15 new bridges across Musi and Esa rivers at a projected cost of Rs 545 crore.

The decision was taken after a detailed traffic study assessed the locations where new bridges were required to facilitate better connectivity along the entire stretch of Musi.

As part of the project, some of the existing bridges are also proposed to be strengthened, besides development of surrounding areas along the river. While the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) would bear 50 per cent of the project cost, the remaining would be borne by way of bank borrowings by GHMC.

A pedestrian bridge will be constructed on Musi at Afzalgunj at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore. Nine high bridges will be built at various locations connecting the Ibrahimbagh causeway, the inner ring road and Kismatpur road, Sun City to Chintalmet on Esa, the missing link corridor No. 99, Moosrambagh, Chaderghat, from Manchirevula to Narsingi, Budvel and from Pratapsingaram to Gowrelly.

New bridges will connect Hydershakote to Ramdevguda, Attapur, and from Uppal layout to the southern bank of Musi, while a new link road to Manchirevula bridge and a second new bridge at Budvel are also proposed.