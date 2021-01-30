Nation Other News 30 Jan 2021 Youth uses gun to th ...
Youth uses gun to threaten opponents in land dispute

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 30, 2021, 7:33 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2021, 7:33 am IST
Sunitha’s son Rahul took out a gun and threatened the other group
Eluru Range DIG K. V. Mohan Rao said the area's Raja had donated the land to A. Marthanda Murthy and in 1977, these lands were distributed to poor people.
 Eluru Range DIG K. V. Mohan Rao said the area’s Raja had donated the land to A. Marthanda Murthy and in 1977, these lands were distributed to poor people. — DC Image

KAKINADA: A clash between two groups over four acres of land in Lankala Gannavaram village of P. Gannavaram mandal has led to tension in the village with one of the youth brandishing a gun. Gun culture is new to Konaseema. The incident has, therefore, attracted adverse attention in the area.

According to sources, Kusame Sunitha and her son Rahul, along with their workers, were levelling four acres of land. Meanwhile another person Yannabathula Venkateswara Rao stopped them from levelling the land, claiming ownership over it.

 

There was a verbal war between the two groups, with Sunitha claiming she has taken the land on a lease of 99 years from Alladi Marthanda Murthy. But, Venkateswara Rao did not relent. Meanwhile, Sunitha’s son Rahul took out a gun and threatened the other group.

The news spread like wild fire and P. Gannavaram police led by Ravulapalem circle inspector V. Krishna rushed to the spot. The inspector maintained that though it is a civil dispute, both groups have lodged complaints with police against each other claiming ownership of the land. He said P. Gannavaram police have registered a case and will investigate.

 

Meanwhile, Eluru Range DIG K. V. Mohan Rao said that this is a case of dispute between two people of same caste over four acres of land. He said the area’s Raja had donated the land to A. Marthanda Murthy. Later, in 1977, these lands were distributed to poor people.

In 2002, Venkateswara Rao formed a society and started cultivating the land. On June 3, 2020, however, the original owner Marthanda Murthy entered into a lease agreement with K. Sunitha for 99 years. On Friday, Sunitha and her son were trying to occupy the lands, when Venkateswara Rao and his associates caught two persons and handed them over to police along with the pistol.

 

East Godavari superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said the weapon has no hammer. It is an air pistol that Sunitha’s grandfather used for bird hunting. On Friday, the youth used it to threaten the opposite group.


India, Andhra Pradesh, Rajahmundry


