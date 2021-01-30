Nation Other News 30 Jan 2021 SCB officials given ...
Nation, In Other News

SCB officials given two months' jail for violation of court decree on land ownership

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 30, 2021, 2:34 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2021, 2:34 am IST
The court had issued a decree in favour of Anand Bala ruling that the land was absolutely a patta land
Despite the decree and injunction orders, the officials of the defence department used their force and power to deny the landowners the access to their land. — DC Photo
 Despite the decree and injunction orders, the officials of the defence department used their force and power to deny the landowners the access to their land. — DC Photo

Hyderabad: Two officials — the defence estate officer and the general officer in command of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board — were punished with jail for a period of two months for their “wilful disobedience” and violation of the decree of permanent injunction passed by the city civil court of Secunderabad.

The XXVII additional chief judge’s court which passed the sentence was dealing with an interim application filed by Anand Bala and others who sought action against officials of the Defence Estate Office for not allowing them access to their six-acre patta land at Yapral that lay close to the quarters of defence officers.

 

In 2017, the court had issued a decree in favour of Anand Bala and others, ruling that the land was absolutely a patta land and in no way related to either the land belonging to the defence department or the Cantonment Board. The court had also issued injunction orders restraining the defence department from entering the land belonging to Anand Bala.

Despite the decree and injunction orders, the officials of the defence department used their force and power to deny the landowners the access to their land.

When it was noticed that some works were being done in the patta land by the defence department, Anand Bala filed the EP to implement the earlier orders and to restrain the defence personnel from causing any inconvenience to him vis-à-vis entry to his land.

 

Considering the facts, the court punished the officers for two months’ civil prison. They were directed to make good the damage they did to the property and erect the fence and gate within a period of one month, failing which, the petitioners are at liberty to get these done and recover the costs thereof from the officers.

The judge also directed the station house officer of the police station having jurisdiction over the area to provide necessary support to the decree holders to prevent the defence personnel from further violating the injunction order passed by the court.

 

...
Tags: two secunderabad cantonment board officials to be jailed for two months, two scb officials not giving access to 6-acre plot in yapral, defence departmentstarts work in 6- acre land at yapral, secunderabad cantonment board
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

On July 24, 2020, the court gave the commission an extension of six months. — PTI

Sirpurkar Commission given 6 more months to complete probe into vet’s murder

Since winning this seat has become prestigious for both parties, their leaders have gone to the extending using abusive language against each other to be one up, forgetting that people are watching their antics. (Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna — DC file photo)

Verbal war between TRS and BJP leaders over Adilabad Rural ZPTC seat

Kovind noted that the farm laws enacted in September last year have immediately benefited 10 crore small farmers, and said various parties in the past had supported these measures. (Photo:PTI)

President defends farm laws amid opposition boycott

The charges were that Raja Singh used foul language and criminal force against the police and prevented them from discharging their duties when they were trying to maintain public tranquility during a protest staged by BJP leaders against a ‘beef festival’ at Osmania University on December 10, 2015. (DC Photo)

MLA Raja Singh sentenced for using force against cops



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges in Delhi to reopen from Feb 5

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image)

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)

MP: Eggs, mutton found being sold in public toilet of Indore

This came to light during the Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC) inspection at the Sulabh Shauchalaya. (Representational image. DC/file)

Made-in-India vaccine ready for world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

National holidays still a dream of Chennai workmen

A file photo used for representational purposes only (Image source: Swapan Mahapatra/ PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham