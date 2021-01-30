Nation Other News 30 Jan 2021 India is global test ...
Nation, In Other News

India is global test bed for emerging technology-based solutions, claims KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 30, 2021, 7:10 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2021, 7:10 am IST
He spoke about the steps initiated by the Telangana state government to leverage innovation and emerging technologies in various sectors
The minister presented an overview of the various multi-stakeholder initiatives including use of artificial intelligence in agriculture and ‘Medicines from the Sky’, the programme to deliver medicines using drones. — TRS Twitter handle
 The minister presented an overview of the various multi-stakeholder initiatives including use of artificial intelligence in agriculture and ‘Medicines from the Sky’, the programme to deliver medicines using drones. — TRS Twitter handle

Hyderabad: IT and industries minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday pitched India as the ideal test bed for building emerging technology-based solutions that can be readily scaled across Third World countries to achieve sustainable goals, while speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The minister said that by virtue of its vast and broad spectrum of economic, social and geographical scenarios, India is well positioned to act as such a global test bed.

 

Addressing a virtual WEF panel discussion, ‘Harnessing Emerging Technologies in India’, Rama Rao spoke about the steps initiated by the Telangana state government to leverage innovation and emerging technologies in various sectors including agriculture, healthcare, and education.

The minister presented an overview of the various multi-stakeholder initiatives including use of artificial intelligence in agriculture and ‘Medicines from the Sky’, the programme to deliver medicines using drones.

The panelists, including Diksha Madhok, director of Quartz Platform, Rajan Anandan, managing director, Sequoia Capital, Meagan Fallone, director, Barefoot College International, and Jai Shroff,  global CEO of UPL Ltd, deliberated on the topic, ‘How can emerging technologies further boost productivity, expedite the growth transition and reinforce resilience to future shocks to meet India’s pressing challenges?’

 

Rama Rao, who said Telangana was investing in improving digital infrastructure via the T-Fiber project, said the state formulated actionable technology policy frameworks in emerging technology areas such as blockchain, drones, artificial intelligence, open data, cyber security, and cloud. Responding to a specific question, he said digital readiness has been instrumental for a V-shaped economic recovery during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Conventional businesses, he said, rapidly went online across the country — leveraging improving internet accessibility. Internet has enabled access to new markets helping first movers to not only recover but thrive during the pandemic, he said.

 

Rama Rao said the underlying disparities in healthcare, education, financial stability and technology have led the Covid-19 crisis to disproportionately impact certain groups and countries.

“A holistic and systems-based view is required to stress test our assumptions of the future to identify hidden chinks and build resilience to future shocks, and the global health risk is one such chink that should now be an eye-opener for governments and multilateral organizations across the world,” he said.

...
Tags: ktr, world economic forum, artificial intelligence in agriculture, deliver medicines through drones, t-fiber project, v-shaped economic survey during pandemic
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Polling will be held on February 9 from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm and counting of votes will be taken up from 4.00 pm onwards on the same day and results will be declared soon after. — PTI

Filing of nominations begins peacefully for gram panchyat polls phase-I in AP

The development of a new airport is hoped to facilitate tourism and hinterland logistics in Rayalaseema region. — Representational image

Indigo to operate flights from March 28 between Kurnool and other cities

He further complained against MP V. Vijayasai Reddy for his unsavoury remarks on him in violation of the poll code. — DC Image

Andhra Pradesh SEC complains to Governor against Sajjala, others

Eluru Range DIG K. V. Mohan Rao said the area’s Raja had donated the land to A. Marthanda Murthy and in 1977, these lands were distributed to poor people. — DC Image

Youth uses gun to threaten opponents in land dispute



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Schools for Class 9, 11 students, colleges in Delhi to reopen from Feb 5

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image)

Karnataka govt seeks Centre's nod for priority vaccination for teachers

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)

MP: Eggs, mutton found being sold in public toilet of Indore

This came to light during the Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC) inspection at the Sulabh Shauchalaya. (Representational image. DC/file)

Family of six crushed to death by lorry in Mahabubabad

According to Gudur inspector Raj Reddy, an over-speeding lorry coming in the opposite direction from Narsampet rammed into the autorickshaw and dragged it for several metres. (Representational Photo:DC)

Made-in-India vaccine ready for world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham