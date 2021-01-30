Nation Other News 30 Jan 2021 Degree, PG colleges ...
Nation, In Other News

Degree, PG colleges to have only 50% of class strength

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 30, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Institutions to be inspected on a regular basis
 At a meeting conducted with education department authorities, Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the officials of government and private institutions to follow the guidelines set out for the control of Covid-19 and to inspect all institutions on a regular basis. (Representational Photo: DC/N_Sampath)

HYDERABAD: Only 50 per cent of students will be able to attend physical classes in degree and PG courses starting on Monday, education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said here on Friday.

At a meeting conducted with education department authorities, she directed the officials of government and private institutions to follow the guidelines set out for the control of Covid-19 and to inspect all institutions on a regular basis.

 

She instructed Prof. T. Papi Reddy, Chairman of the TS Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), to provide immediate assistance of Rs 20 lakh to each university to enable them to carry out the sanitation process on a daily basis. She said that the authorities should instil confidence among students and parents that the institutions are safe and secure.

The meeting was attended by Prof. Papi Reddy, Higher education commissioner Naveen Mittal, and TSCHE secretary Srinivasa Rao, among others.

