Nation, In Other News

Cyberabad police launch ‘Old but not alone’ to help elderly citizens in Raidurgam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jan 30, 2021, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 31, 2021, 12:01 am IST
The pilot project has a dedicated police helpline, online and manual registration for senior citizens, issue of ID cards to them
We want to bring a feel of assurance to the senior citizens under this programme, says Venkateshwarlu, DCP-Madhapur. — PTI file photo
 We want to bring a feel of assurance to the senior citizens under this programme, says Venkateshwarlu, DCP-Madhapur. — PTI file photo

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad commissionerate has launched an initiative that aims to help senior citizens, particularly the distressed lot, and those who are living by themselves.

The pilot project of ‘Old but Not Alone’ was launched in the police station limits of Raidurgam on Saturday.

 

Gated communities and apartments in Puppalaguda, Manikonda, Khajaguda, Lanco Hills and Gachibowli are being covered in the first phase. Based on the data collected, police will come up with solutions.

The pilot project has a dedicated police helpline, online and manual registration for senior citizens, issue of ID cards to them, a senior citizen’s help desk at the police station, frequent visits and regular monitoring, volunteer's committee at the police station level, liaison with social welfare department, Revenue officials and other NGOs.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, DCP Madhapur, Venketeshwarlu, said “We want to bring a feeling of assurance to the senior citizens under this programme. We have been collecting data about their health, family-related issues. For any such assistance, they can call up the police, who will reach them on time.”

He said, “This pilot project is for those within the limits of Raidurgam police station. After the data is collected, we will take forward the next step.”

Tags: old but not alone, cyberabad police, raidurgam police station limits elderly citizens, police to help elderly citizens in hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

