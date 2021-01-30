Cyberabad police launch ‘Old but not alone’ to help elderly citizens in Raidurgam

We want to bring a feel of assurance to the senior citizens under this programme, says Venkateshwarlu, DCP-Madhapur. — PTI file photo

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad commissionerate has launched an initiative that aims to help senior citizens, particularly the distressed lot, and those who are living by themselves.

The pilot project of ‘Old but Not Alone’ was launched in the police station limits of Raidurgam on Saturday.

Gated communities and apartments in Puppalaguda, Manikonda, Khajaguda, Lanco Hills and Gachibowli are being covered in the first phase. Based on the data collected, police will come up with solutions.

The pilot project has a dedicated police helpline, online and manual registration for senior citizens, issue of ID cards to them, a senior citizen’s help desk at the police station, frequent visits and regular monitoring, volunteer's committee at the police station level, liaison with social welfare department, Revenue officials and other NGOs.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, DCP Madhapur, Venketeshwarlu, said “We want to bring a feeling of assurance to the senior citizens under this programme. We have been collecting data about their health, family-related issues. For any such assistance, they can call up the police, who will reach them on time.”

He said, “This pilot project is for those within the limits of Raidurgam police station. After the data is collected, we will take forward the next step.”