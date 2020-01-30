Kerala confirms first case of Coronavirus, Wuhan student treated in Isloation ward

The first confirmed case of Coronavirus in the country has been reported from Kerala. A student who returned from Wuhan University, China, infected with the deadly virus is under treatment at an isolation ward in a hospital. The blood samples sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune is said to have tested positive for the virus. The condition of the student is said to be stable. India is the 17th country to have confirmed the presence of the deadly virus.

There are 806 persons under observation in the state. Ten persons are quarantined in isolation wards of various hospitals in five districts. The first positive case has been now detected. With 134 persons, Kozhikode has the highest number of people under observation in the state.

The Union health ministry sent an official communication to the state health authorities in this regard.

“Even before the positive case was confirmed, every effort was taken to ensure that we do our best to diagnose. If there is a case, we will treat it,” Union health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan told media in New Delhi.

Health minister K. K Shylaja is convening a high-level meeting in Thiruvananthapuram before making an official announcement on the first reported case.

Nearly 170 persons returned from China on Wednesday and all of them were screened and asked to remain indoors for next 28 days. Air travellers with symptoms including cold, fever and cough were advised to fill up the 'Self Reporting Form' before landing.

India was listed among the top 30 countries at ‘high risk’ from Coronavirus. With a huge number of students from Kerala studying in many universities across China including Wuhan, the state is considered to be highly vulnerable.